en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Wikileaks Cables Drive Traffic to Zimbabwe News Site; APM Market and HTTP DDoS Attacks on the Rise

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:46 am EST
Wikileaks Cables Drive Traffic to Zimbabwe News Site; APM Market and HTTP DDoS Attacks on the Rise

Zimbabwe’s news website, The Insider, has experienced a substantial increase in traffic following the release of Wikileaks cables mentioning local journalists. This surge in traffic was particularly notable when cables involving former journalist Sydney Masamvu were made public two weeks ago. The publication of three new cables, which named journalists Andrisson Manyere and Jethro Goko, triggered the most recent influx of visitors.

Goko’s Role in Political Negotiations

Goko was mentioned in two of these cables. One of these provides insight into his attempts, along with Masiyiwa and Takawira, to negotiate President Mugabe’s departure from power. The second cable reports on Goko lobbying South African President Zuma to adopt a firm stance against Mugabe.

Public Interest in Zimbabwe’s Political Dynamics

The articles concerning these cables have collectively garnered 286 views, signaling a robust interest in Zimbabwe’s political dynamics and the role journalists play in these events. The Insider’s spike in traffic serves as a testament to the public’s desire to understand the intricacies of political power plays and the individuals maneuvering behind the scenes.

APM Market’s Projected Growth

Moving to the tech sector, the Application Performance Monitoring (APM) market is set to experience substantial growth, potentially exceeding USD 16.1 billion by 2030. This prediction is based on a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7% projected from 2023 to 2030. Factors contributing to this growth include the need to prevent unplanned website downtimes, increasing IT complexities, the pursuit of a seamless user experience, the enhancement of business productivity, and the growing adoption of cloud-based services.

Concerns over Plagiarism Allegations

In other news, Business Insider and Axel Springer have defended the fairness and accuracy of reports accusing former MIT professor, Neri Oxman, of plagiarism. The reports have sparked debates about academic integrity and the autonomy of journalism outlets. Following complaints by Oxman’s husband, Bill Ackman, the company has pledged to conduct a review, acknowledging that questions have been raised about the motivation behind the articles and the reporting process.

Surge in HTTP DDoS Attacks

Finally, the environmental services industry has witnessed a significant surge in HTTP-based distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. This surge coincides with the COP 28 event and represents a worrying trend in cyber threats. The cryptocurrency industry remains the primary target of HTTP DDoS attacks, with the U.S. and China being the main sources of attack traffic. Palestinian websites have also been heavily targeted, experiencing a 1,126% increase in attack traffic quarter-over-quarter. The report also underscores the escalating threat posed by unsecured API endpoints and malicious browser extensions.

0
Politics Zimbabwe
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
14 seconds ago
Arrests Made in Connection with Police Officer's Murder in Kaabong District
Two individuals have been arrested in Kaabong district, Uganda, in connection with the brutal murder of police officer PC Moris Ochen. The arrests, which occurred a week after the heinous crime, have brought some relief to a community grappling with escalating insecurity. Crime Scene and Investigation PC Moris Ochen was fatally attacked in Kurao village,
Arrests Made in Connection with Police Officer's Murder in Kaabong District
UK Opinion Poll Forecasts Potential Landslide Conservative Defeat
45 seconds ago
UK Opinion Poll Forecasts Potential Landslide Conservative Defeat
U.S. Lawmakers to Vote on Stopgap Funding to Prevent Government Shutdown
59 seconds ago
U.S. Lawmakers to Vote on Stopgap Funding to Prevent Government Shutdown
Wisconsin Representative Derrick Van Orden Praises Trump: Receives Backlash
17 seconds ago
Wisconsin Representative Derrick Van Orden Praises Trump: Receives Backlash
Worldwide Protests Erupt Amidst Israel-Palestine Conflict: A Global Cry for Peace
24 seconds ago
Worldwide Protests Erupt Amidst Israel-Palestine Conflict: A Global Cry for Peace
Potential Global Economic Fallout from Hypothetical Chinese Invasion of Taiwan
41 seconds ago
Potential Global Economic Fallout from Hypothetical Chinese Invasion of Taiwan
Latest Headlines
World News
Wisconsin Representative Derrick Van Orden Praises Trump: Receives Backlash
17 seconds
Wisconsin Representative Derrick Van Orden Praises Trump: Receives Backlash
Mouse Study Sheds New Light on Immune System's Role in COVID-19
18 seconds
Mouse Study Sheds New Light on Immune System's Role in COVID-19
Samoa Grapples with Social, Economic, and Healthcare Challenges
20 seconds
Samoa Grapples with Social, Economic, and Healthcare Challenges
Worldwide Protests Erupt Amidst Israel-Palestine Conflict: A Global Cry for Peace
24 seconds
Worldwide Protests Erupt Amidst Israel-Palestine Conflict: A Global Cry for Peace
Ashleigh Barty Champions Sports and Education Initiative for Australian Youth
34 seconds
Ashleigh Barty Champions Sports and Education Initiative for Australian Youth
The Evolution of Football's Libero: From Beckenbauer to Stones
38 seconds
The Evolution of Football's Libero: From Beckenbauer to Stones
Clinton Morrison Predicts Southampton's Rise to Championship's Second Place
41 seconds
Clinton Morrison Predicts Southampton's Rise to Championship's Second Place
Potential Global Economic Fallout from Hypothetical Chinese Invasion of Taiwan
41 seconds
Potential Global Economic Fallout from Hypothetical Chinese Invasion of Taiwan
UK Opinion Poll Forecasts Potential Landslide Conservative Defeat
45 seconds
UK Opinion Poll Forecasts Potential Landslide Conservative Defeat
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
27 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
8 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app