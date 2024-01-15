Wikileaks Cables Drive Traffic to Zimbabwe News Site; APM Market and HTTP DDoS Attacks on the Rise

Zimbabwe’s news website, The Insider, has experienced a substantial increase in traffic following the release of Wikileaks cables mentioning local journalists. This surge in traffic was particularly notable when cables involving former journalist Sydney Masamvu were made public two weeks ago. The publication of three new cables, which named journalists Andrisson Manyere and Jethro Goko, triggered the most recent influx of visitors.

Goko’s Role in Political Negotiations

Goko was mentioned in two of these cables. One of these provides insight into his attempts, along with Masiyiwa and Takawira, to negotiate President Mugabe’s departure from power. The second cable reports on Goko lobbying South African President Zuma to adopt a firm stance against Mugabe.

Public Interest in Zimbabwe’s Political Dynamics

The articles concerning these cables have collectively garnered 286 views, signaling a robust interest in Zimbabwe’s political dynamics and the role journalists play in these events. The Insider’s spike in traffic serves as a testament to the public’s desire to understand the intricacies of political power plays and the individuals maneuvering behind the scenes.

APM Market’s Projected Growth

Moving to the tech sector, the Application Performance Monitoring (APM) market is set to experience substantial growth, potentially exceeding USD 16.1 billion by 2030. This prediction is based on a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7% projected from 2023 to 2030. Factors contributing to this growth include the need to prevent unplanned website downtimes, increasing IT complexities, the pursuit of a seamless user experience, the enhancement of business productivity, and the growing adoption of cloud-based services.

Concerns over Plagiarism Allegations

In other news, Business Insider and Axel Springer have defended the fairness and accuracy of reports accusing former MIT professor, Neri Oxman, of plagiarism. The reports have sparked debates about academic integrity and the autonomy of journalism outlets. Following complaints by Oxman’s husband, Bill Ackman, the company has pledged to conduct a review, acknowledging that questions have been raised about the motivation behind the articles and the reporting process.

Surge in HTTP DDoS Attacks

Finally, the environmental services industry has witnessed a significant surge in HTTP-based distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. This surge coincides with the COP 28 event and represents a worrying trend in cyber threats. The cryptocurrency industry remains the primary target of HTTP DDoS attacks, with the U.S. and China being the main sources of attack traffic. Palestinian websites have also been heavily targeted, experiencing a 1,126% increase in attack traffic quarter-over-quarter. The report also underscores the escalating threat posed by unsecured API endpoints and malicious browser extensions.