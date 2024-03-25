Wike Urges Churches to Support Politicians Post-Tenure, Highlights Contributions

Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), delivered a poignant message to churches during a recent event in Port Harcourt, advocating for continuous support for politicians after they leave office. The occasion, held at St. Mark’s Anglican Church, was in celebration of the birthday of the House of Representatives Minority Leader, Kingsley Ogundu Chinda. Wike emphasized the sustained contributions politicians make to religious institutions during their tenure and the noticeable abandonment they face upon exiting office.

Call for Consistent Support

During his address, Wike highlighted a common scenario where politicians, during their term in office, actively contribute to the growth and financial stability of churches. However, he noted a stark contrast in treatment once these politicians conclude their service, urging the church to not replicate such neglect. "When most of us were in office, there was no church we weren’t contributing to. But immediately we left office, it was a different story," Wike remarked, advocating for a change in this dynamic.

The Role of the Clergy

Furthering his message, Wike called upon the clergy to embody the teachings they preach, emphasizing the importance of standing by individuals regardless of their political or social standing. He stressed the need for the church to remain a steadfast support system for politicians, highlighting the power of prayer and the church's role in guiding and uplifting the political class during and after their tenure.

Commendations and Celebrations

The event also served as an avenue for the Speaker of the House, Tajudeen Abass, to laud Kingsley Ogundu Chinda for his contributions to the National Assembly and his representation of Rivers State. Describing Chinda as one of the "best products in the National Assembly," Abass's comments underscored the significance of recognizing and celebrating the contributions of politicians to both their constituents and the nation at large.

The discourse initiated by Wike at this gathering not only sheds light on the often-overlooked aspect of political life but also calls for a deeper reflection on the relationship between politics and religion. As society navigates the complexities of governance and faith, Wike's message offers a timely reminder of the mutual support and understanding required to foster a harmonious and progressive community.