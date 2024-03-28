Wike Lauds Tinubu for FCT Development, Inspects Rural Roads in Renewed Hope Drive

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, recently expressed his gratitude towards President Bola Tinubu for the opportunity to contribute to the administration's vision of revitalizing the hope of Nigerians. This appreciation was voiced during Wike's inspection of ongoing rural road projects in Bwari and the Abuja Municipal Area Council, marking a significant advancement in the FCT's infrastructure under Tinubu's leadership.

Inspection Highlights and Acknowledgments

During the inspection, Wike observed the progress of the 7.2-kilometer road linking Gaba and Tokulo communities in Bwari Area Council, along with the five-kilometer access road connecting Saburi 1 and 2 in the Abuja Municipal Area Council. These projects are part of an ambitious plan to construct 42 kilometers of rural roads across the FCT's six area councils. Wike praised the Tinubu administration for its substantial support in ensuring the provision of critical infrastructure and quality services to FCT residents, emphasizing the administration's commitment to not only urban areas but also rural communities.

Financing and Future Plans

The minister detailed the financial underpinnings of the road projects, noting their funding from the 2023 emergency supplementary budget. Additionally, Wike touched on the N1.28 trillion FCT 2024 statutory budget which, upon President Tinubu's approval, will finance the construction of additional roads in the six area councils. With 58% of the capital budget allocated to ongoing projects and 42% earmarked for new initiatives, Wike expressed optimism for the timely completion of these projects, further solidifying the tangible effects of Tinubu’s 'Renewed Hope' agenda.

Renewed Hope in Action

Wike's enthusiasm for the road projects and their significance for the FCT and its residents was palpable. He highlighted the positive changes already visible to the communities benefiting from these projects, asserting that Tinubu's 'Renewed Hope' agenda is manifesting in practical, life-changing infrastructure developments. This stance reflects a broader commitment to enhancing the quality of life for all Nigerians, bridging the gap between urban and rural communities.

As these projects progress towards completion, they signify more than just improved access and mobility for rural communities; they embody the administration's dedication to inclusivity and equitable development. The ongoing efforts in the FCT under Wike's oversight, supported by President Tinubu's vision, underscore a promising direction for Nigeria's future, where renewed hope isn't just a slogan but a reality being built, one road at a time.