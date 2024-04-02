Wied Inċita Transformation: From ELC Nursery to Public Park, Abela Announces

Parts of Wied Inċita in Attard, once utilized by the Environmental Landscapes Consortium (ELC) as a nursery, are set to undergo a remarkable transformation into a public open space, announced Prime Minister Robert Abela. With Project Green at the helm, this initiative promises to repurpose unused land for the enjoyment of the public, with completion expected in the coming months. This move not only aims to enhance green spaces but also ensures that local farmers are protected from eviction through legal reforms.

Background and Impetus

The area in question served the Environmental Landscapes Consortium as a nursery for several years. Following the cessation of ELC operations and the partial acquisition of the land by the Central Link road project, the remaining land lay unused. The government's decision to transform this area into a public park comes as part of a broader push towards urban greening and sustainability. Prime Minister Abela, during a press conference marking two years since the Labour government's re-election, highlighted the project as a testament to the government's commitment to providing economic stability and enhancing the quality of life for its citizens.

Project Green and Community Benefits

Under the stewardship of Project Green, the state agency dedicated to urban greening projects, the transformation of Wied Inċita is set to offer significant benefits to the community. The project not only aims to increase accessible green spaces for residents and visitors alike but also plays a crucial role in promoting environmental sustainability. Furthermore, the initiative aligns with ongoing efforts to reform various sectors, including labor markets and industrial sectors, as outlined by Prime Minister Abela. Such reforms encompass a wide range of measures, from introducing skills cards for the tourism sector to regulating rental properties and temping agencies.

Looking Forward

The transformation of Wied Inċita into a public park represents a significant step forward in Malta's journey towards sustainability and improved public welfare. As the project nears completion, it stands as a beacon of the government's proactive approach to urban development and environmental stewardship. With the backing of legal reforms to protect local farmers and the involvement of 500 businesses in the Stabbilta' initiative to curb food inflation, the initiative is poised to have a lasting impact on the community. As Malta continues to surpass Eurozone averages in GDP growth, driven by record levels of investment and tourist visits, projects like these underscore the nation's commitment to a future where economic stability and environmental sustainability go hand in hand.