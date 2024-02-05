Widespread Protests Demand Resignation of Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry

The streets of Haiti resonate with the echoes of discontent, as the nation finds itself in the grip of widespread civil unrest. Major cities across the country have been brought to a standstill, with protests demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry escalating on Monday. The unrest led to the closure of banks, schools, and government agencies, hitting hardest in the northern and southern regions where demonstrators erected flaming roadblocks, effectively halting public transportation.

Smaller Protests and Clashes in the Capital

Media outlets reported on smaller-scale protests in the nation's capital, Port-au-Prince. Here, confrontations with police led to the use of tear gas to disperse protesters who gathered in front of Henry's office. Among the crowd was presidential candidate and former Prime Minister Claude Joseph, who was observed dealing with the effects of tear gas.

Protests Culminate on a Symbolic Date

The protests are part of a series of demonstrations planned to span at least three days, culminating on Wednesday, February 7. This date holds historical significance for Haiti. It marks the exile of former dictator Jean-Claude Duvalier in 1986 and the inauguration of Jean-Bertrand Aristide, the nation's first democratically-elected president, in 1991. The protesters have chosen this date as the symbolic deadline for Prime Minister Henry to step down.

Tension Mounts as Haiti Grapples with Unrest

As Haiti grapples with this significant unrest, the potential for further disruptions to daily life and instances of violence remains a concern. Safety precautions have been advised for those in affected areas. The world watches as the Caribbean nation battles through this turbulent period, with the outcome of these protests poised to shape Haiti's political landscape.