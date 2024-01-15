en English
Business

Wichita City Council’s Controversial Dance with Campaign-Finance Reform

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:09 am EST
Wichita, a city known for its vibrant economy and diverse culture, is currently embroiled in a controversy over campaign-finance reform. The outgoing City Council, under former Mayor Brandon Whipple, had revoked a 2015 resolution that permitted corporations and limited liability companies (LLCs) to financially support City Council campaigns. The council’s decision marked a return to a system where only individuals could contribute.

Reversal Vote Sparks Criticism

However, the city’s political landscape shifted with the arrival of Dalton Glasscock, a new council member. During the first meeting of the new council, Glasscock proposed a reversal vote on the ban against business contributions. This move was met with backlash, especially considering the backdrop of newly elected Mayor Lily Wu’s record-breaking campaign fund. Wu’s campaign raised a staggering $630,000, a significant portion of which came from business entities using multiple LLCs to bypass contribution limits.

The Challenge of Tracking LLC Contributions

While the practice of using LLCs to contribute to campaigns is not new, it has cast a long shadow on Wichita’s political scene. The main challenge lies in identifying the actual owners behind these LLC campaign contributions, given the complex structures of these entities. This opacity has led to concerns over the influence of wealthy business people in shaping the city’s politics.

An Amendment for Transparency

In response to this issue, Glasscock has proposed an amendment that would mandate businesses to disclose their primary owner or representative when making campaign donations. This suggestion is drawn from his own experience of being implicated in a smear campaign, and is aimed at improving transparency. If implemented correctly and backed by council members who previously voted to ban business contributions, this amendment could pave the way for significant and lasting campaign-finance reform in Wichita.

Business Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

