en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Wichita City Council Reinstates Ban on Corporate and LLC Contributions in Elections

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:06 am EST
Wichita City Council Reinstates Ban on Corporate and LLC Contributions in Elections

In a recent City Council meeting in Wichita, the balance tipped in favor of reinstating campaign finance restrictions. With a slim 4-3 majority, council members voted to reinstate regulations prohibiting corporate and limited liability company (LLC) contributions in city elections. This move is a direct attempt to curb the influence of wealthy individuals who exploit the system by channeling donations through multiple LLCs, thus bypassing the $500 limit on campaign donations.

Impact on Municipal Elections

This revised rule is being heralded as a step forward for the majority of residents who neither have excessive funds to donate nor a need for preferential treatment from city officials. However, the regulation has met with significant opposition, notably from incoming Mayor Lily Wu. Her campaign was a significant beneficiary of business contributions, including support from a political group affiliated with Koch Industries.

Critics and the Transparency Debate

Critics of the ban argue that the previous system allowed for more transparency, with underfunded candidates having previously triumphed against better-funded opponents. Yet, the concern remains that some business owners exploit LLCs to gain undue access to politicians. One suggestion to improve transparency is to remove the $500 limit but require significant company owners to disclose their identities when making contributions.

Skepticism over the Reinstated Ban

Despite the renewed ban on corporate and LLC contributions, there is skepticism about the rule’s longevity and the potential for real transparency in campaign financing. The reinstatement of the ban does not guarantee its permanence, and the debate over campaign finance continues to rage. The real test will be in its application in upcoming city elections and whether it can truly level the playing field for all candidates.

0
Business Politics United States
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Performance Shipping Embarks on Construction of Two LNG-Ready Tankers

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Lowestoft's Seafront Poised for a Major Revamp: New Fountains, Outdoor Gym, and Play Area in the Offing

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

NNPCL Counters Allegations of Dispute Over Petrol Payment

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

WeMade Ordered to Pay $42M in Back Taxes: A Study in Crypto Taxation

By BNN Correspondents

Tesla Hits Record Deliveries, Yet Loses Top Spot to China's BYD ...
@Automotive · 49 seconds
Tesla Hits Record Deliveries, Yet Loses Top Spot to China's BYD ...
heart comment 0
Apple Suppliers’ Shares in Asia Drop Following Barclays Downgrade

By BNN Correspondents

Apple Suppliers' Shares in Asia Drop Following Barclays Downgrade
Yanmar Europe Wins Deshima 2023 Award for Sustainable Initiatives

By Justice Nwafor

Yanmar Europe Wins Deshima 2023 Award for Sustainable Initiatives
Squarespace Stock: Navigating the Market’s Ebbs and Flows

By BNN Correspondents

Squarespace Stock: Navigating the Market's Ebbs and Flows
EcoGraf Makes Progress with Epanko Graphite Project: Aims for a Vertically Integrated Battery Anode Materials Business

By Ebenezer Mensah

EcoGraf Makes Progress with Epanko Graphite Project: Aims for a Vertically Integrated Battery Anode Materials Business
Latest Headlines
World News
Ireland Gears Up to Illuminate Health and Community Spirit
12 seconds
Ireland Gears Up to Illuminate Health and Community Spirit
Lalit Modi Questions T10 Format, Proposes IPL Qualification System; Kris Srikkanth Criticizes India's Test Performance
14 seconds
Lalit Modi Questions T10 Format, Proposes IPL Qualification System; Kris Srikkanth Criticizes India's Test Performance
Daniel Agger Reveals Rejection of Manchester City Transfer Despite Liverpool's Willingness
27 seconds
Daniel Agger Reveals Rejection of Manchester City Transfer Despite Liverpool's Willingness
Ohio University Students Cover Myrtle Beach Bowl: A Journey of Growth and Success
28 seconds
Ohio University Students Cover Myrtle Beach Bowl: A Journey of Growth and Success
Record-Breaking Attendance at Ottawa-Montreal Women's Hockey Game Marks Historic Milestone
30 seconds
Record-Breaking Attendance at Ottawa-Montreal Women's Hockey Game Marks Historic Milestone
Nigeria's Super Eagles Prep for AFCON 2023: Team Adjustments and a Call for Support
32 seconds
Nigeria's Super Eagles Prep for AFCON 2023: Team Adjustments and a Call for Support
Zagreb Emergency Service: High Call Volume Risks Delay in Critical Care
41 seconds
Zagreb Emergency Service: High Call Volume Risks Delay in Critical Care
Philadelphia Flyers: Rising to the Playoff Challenge - An In-depth Look
1 min
Philadelphia Flyers: Rising to the Playoff Challenge - An In-depth Look
From Despair to Hope: How Penny Coles Battles Hoarding Disorder with Holistic Hoarding
1 min
From Despair to Hope: How Penny Coles Battles Hoarding Disorder with Holistic Hoarding
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
15 mins
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
15 mins
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
2 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
3 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
3 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
4 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
7 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
8 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
9 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app