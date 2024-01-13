en English
Politics

Whoopi Goldberg Stands Up for Taylor Swift Against Conspiracy Theory

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:56 pm EST
Whoopi Goldberg Stands Up for Taylor Swift Against Conspiracy Theory

In an impassioned defense of pop icon Taylor Swift, renowned EGOT winner and co-host of ‘The View’, Whoopi Goldberg, has lambasted a conspiracy theory circulating in the media. The theory, aired on Fox News’ ‘Jesse Watters Primetime’, speculates a clandestine union between Swift and the Pentagon to further a political agenda.

Goldberg: A Voice against the Unfounded

Goldberg, known for her strong opinions, slammed the baseless conjecture about Swift’s alleged collaboration with the Pentagon, stressing the urgency of focusing on issues of greater consequence. She criticized Watters for undermining Swift’s sincere efforts to encourage her massive fanbase to exercise their right to vote in a democratic society.

Swift: A Pentagon Asset?

The conspiracy theory posits that Swift’s meteoric rise in her career, and her significant online influence, is the result of a covert operation by the Pentagon’s psychological operations unit. The theory even points to a 2019 NATO meeting, alleging that the Pentagon considered deploying Swift’s online clout to counter misinformation.

The Pentagon’s Playful Rebuke

The Pentagon, in a playful and dismissive response to the unfounded claims, referred to one of Swift’s popular songs. Sabrina Singh, their spokesperson, encouraged skeptics to ‘Shake It Off’ – a clear nod to Swift’s hit single. This lighthearted dismissal underscores the Pentagon’s stance on such unfounded conspiracy theories.

In the January 11 episode of ‘The View’, Goldberg expressed her exasperation at people obsessing over ‘the weirdest stuff’, thereby casting further doubt on the validity of such conspiracy theories. In an era where information is abundant, Goldberg’s voice resonates as a reminder to focus on issues of substance rather than getting caught up in frivolous speculations.

author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

