Politics

Whoopi Goldberg Slams Jesse Watters’ Bizarre Taylor Swift Theory

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:16 am EST
Whoopi Goldberg Slams Jesse Watters’ Bizarre Taylor Swift Theory

Whoopi Goldberg, co-host of ‘The View,’ has fiercely criticized Fox News host Jesse Watters for promoting an unfounded conspiracy theory that globally celebrated pop star Taylor Swift is a secret government asset used for combating online misinformation. Goldberg’s strong censure, which received applause from the audience, was aimed at the audacious supposition, as well as the larger implication that encouraging voting could be viewed in a negative light.

Goldberg Highlights Real Issues

In response to Watters’ theory, Goldberg underscored the importance of focusing on pressing, real-world issues such as reproductive rights, racism, escalating health care costs, income disparity, and the pervasive problem of gun violence. Her poignant critique provided a stark contrast to Watters’ fixation on Swift’s recent efforts to spur voter registration among her vast fan base.

Co-hosts Echo Criticism

Fellow co-host Sunny Hostin also weighed in on the debate, remarking on Swift’s evolution from a country pop star into a vocal advocate for the LGBTQ community and staunch supporter of gun reform. Joy Behar, another co-host on ‘The View,’ added to the conversation by making a comparative reference to controversial politician Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Exhaustion with ‘Dumb People’

Wrapping up her impassioned segment, Goldberg expressed her exhaustion with the spread of such baseless theories and the ‘dumb people’ propagating them. Her comments resonate in a time where misinformation and sensationalism often overshadow substantive, policy-based discourse. The segment on ‘The View’ not only debunked Watters’ theory, but also highlighted the essential role of celebrities like Swift in leveraging their influence to encourage civic engagement.

Politics
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

