Whoopi Goldberg Criticizes Trump Over Insurrection Allegations and Potential Ballot Disqualification

Renowned co-host of ABC’s The View, Whoopi Goldberg, openly criticized former President Donald Trump on a recent episode. Goldberg’s comments came amidst a heated discussion about Trump’s potential disqualification from the presidential ballot in Colorado and Maine, following allegations of insurrection. Trump’s intention to appeal the decisions to the U.S. Supreme Court has raised eyebrows, and Goldberg expressed disbelief at the GOP rivals supporting him.

Irony in the Constitution’s Guidelines

Goldberg pointed out the irony of Trump’s actions continually undergoing re-evaluation, a process that seems to contradict the Constitution’s clear guidelines on qualifications for presidential candidates. The controversy stems from unilateral decisions taken by Maine’s Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, a Democrat, and a 4-3 ruling by the Colorado Supreme Court.

Disqualifying Trump

Maine’s Secretary of State, Shenna Bellows, took a bold step in disqualifying Trump from the state’s 2024 ballot. The ruling by the Colorado Supreme Court, stating that Trump had committed insurrection, added fuel to the fire. These decisions have been met with vehement opposition from Trump’s team, who have labeled Bellows as a biased Democrat.

Appealing to the Supreme Court

While the controversy continues, Trump’s name remains on the ballots of both states. His team is gearing up for a legal battle, planning to appeal the rulings to the U.S. Supreme Court. This move would mark the first time the nation’s highest court could rule on Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which states those who ‘engaged in insurrection’ are barred from office.

As the rulings from Colorado and Maine hang in the balance, Trump technically remains on the primary ballots in both states. The decisions have sparked reactions from Democrats and some of Trump’s GOP primary rivals. The appeal process is expected to increase pressure on the Supreme Court to resolve the issue for the entire nation.