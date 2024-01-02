en English
Elections

Whoopi Goldberg Criticizes Trump Over Insurrection Allegations and Potential Ballot Disqualification

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:27 pm EST
Whoopi Goldberg Criticizes Trump Over Insurrection Allegations and Potential Ballot Disqualification

Renowned co-host of ABC’s The View, Whoopi Goldberg, openly criticized former President Donald Trump on a recent episode. Goldberg’s comments came amidst a heated discussion about Trump’s potential disqualification from the presidential ballot in Colorado and Maine, following allegations of insurrection. Trump’s intention to appeal the decisions to the U.S. Supreme Court has raised eyebrows, and Goldberg expressed disbelief at the GOP rivals supporting him.

Irony in the Constitution’s Guidelines

Goldberg pointed out the irony of Trump’s actions continually undergoing re-evaluation, a process that seems to contradict the Constitution’s clear guidelines on qualifications for presidential candidates. The controversy stems from unilateral decisions taken by Maine’s Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, a Democrat, and a 4-3 ruling by the Colorado Supreme Court.

Disqualifying Trump

Maine’s Secretary of State, Shenna Bellows, took a bold step in disqualifying Trump from the state’s 2024 ballot. The ruling by the Colorado Supreme Court, stating that Trump had committed insurrection, added fuel to the fire. These decisions have been met with vehement opposition from Trump’s team, who have labeled Bellows as a biased Democrat.

Appealing to the Supreme Court

While the controversy continues, Trump’s name remains on the ballots of both states. His team is gearing up for a legal battle, planning to appeal the rulings to the U.S. Supreme Court. This move would mark the first time the nation’s highest court could rule on Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which states those who ‘engaged in insurrection’ are barred from office.

As the rulings from Colorado and Maine hang in the balance, Trump technically remains on the primary ballots in both states. The decisions have sparked reactions from Democrats and some of Trump’s GOP primary rivals. The appeal process is expected to increase pressure on the Supreme Court to resolve the issue for the entire nation.

author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

