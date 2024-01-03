en English
en English
Health

Whoopi Goldberg Clashes With Co-Hosts Over Abortion Limits on ‘The View’

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:32 pm EST
Whoopi Goldberg Clashes With Co-Hosts Over Abortion Limits on ‘The View’

The recent episode of ‘The View’ saw co-host Whoopi Goldberg strongly opposing a discussion on abortion limits, thereby sparking a heated conversation. Goldberg clashed with fellow co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin who stressed the necessity of ‘good-faith conversations’ about legal protections for unborn babies, largely in light of medical advancements. Goldberg maintained that decisions about abortion should remain private affairs, involving only the person making the decision, their doctor, and their family, without governmental interference.

Whoopi Goldberg’s Stance

Goldberg’s firm stance on the matter was clear: the government should not have control over abortion decisions. Despite Griffin’s repeated attempts to contribute to the conversation, she was consistently talked over by Goldberg and co-host Sunny Hostin. Their consensus was evident: the government’s right to intervene in abortion decisions is non-existent.

Call for Compromise and Legal Precedent

As the debate continued on the popular talk show, other co-hosts jumped into the fray. Sara Haines called for a compromise between pro-life and pro-choice perspectives, suggesting that a middle ground is possible. Joy Behar referenced the Supreme Court’s decision in Roe v. Wade in 1973. This landmark ruling, which was overturned in 2022, protected a pregnant woman’s liberty to choose to have an abortion without excessive government restriction.

Scientific Research and Public Opinion

The discussion also touched on the findings of the Charlotte Lozier Institute, which revealed that unborn children can feel pain as early as 15 weeks into gestation. This research has ignited debates and spurred discussions about the appropriate time limit for abortions. According to recent Gallup poll data, support for abortion among Americans significantly declines after the first trimester, highlighting the complexity and divisiveness of this issue.

The heated discussion on ‘The View’ mirrors the ongoing national debates on abortion rights and restrictions. It underscores the need for continuous, nuanced conversations about the rights of the unborn vis-a-vis the rights of the individual seeking an abortion.

0
Health Politics
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

