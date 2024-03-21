WHO Chief Warns: Only Expanding Gaza Land Crossings Can Avert Famine Amid Israeli Conflict

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, emphasized that the expansion of land crossings into Gaza is crucial for preventing famine in the Palestinian enclave. This statement comes as the Israeli offensive on Gaza, now in its 167th day, has resulted in at least 31,988 deaths and 74,188 injuries, with the siege pushing Gaza towards famine. Tedros highlighted that while efforts to deliver food by air and sea are appreciated, only through land crossings can large-scale deliveries be made to avert a humanitarian disaster.

Intensified Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis

As the conflict between Israel and Gaza intensifies, the humanitarian situation in Gaza worsens, with the region on the brink of famine. Recent airstrikes in southern Lebanon and the ongoing demolition of Palestinian villages by Israeli forces exacerbate tensions. The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls for adherence to international law and the protection of civilians, emphasizing the chaotic global situation and the need for accountability. Meanwhile, the destruction of agricultural land due to the use of banned munitions further threatens Gaza's food security.

International Response and Efforts

The international community's response to the crisis includes calls for an immediate ceasefire and increased humanitarian aid. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's regional tours aim to address the conflict, though tangible results are yet to be seen. The UN and other organizations are making efforts to mitigate the crisis, including the removal of hazardous materials from the Red Sea to prevent environmental disasters. However, the effectiveness of these efforts is hindered by the continuation of hostilities and restrictions on aid delivery.

Implications for the Future

The ongoing conflict and humanitarian crisis in Gaza have far-reaching implications, not only for the immediate suffering of the Palestinian people but also for the stability of the region. The international community's ability to effectively respond to the crisis and enforce international humanitarian law is being tested. The situation in Gaza underscores the urgent need for a sustainable resolution to the conflict and a commitment to protecting civilian lives and dignity amidst warfare.