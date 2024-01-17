White House Apologizes to Asa Hutchinson for DNC’s Mocking Statement

Following remarks made by the Democratic National Committee (DNC) about former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson's termination of his 2024 Republican presidential nomination bid, the White House has extended a formal apology.

The DNC's statement, which appeared to mock the end of Hutchinson's campaign, was made public a day earlier, leading to this subsequent response.

White House Chief of Staff, Jeff Zients, contacted Hutchinson to convey an apology on behalf of President Biden.

Note that the apology was extended in light of the DNC Press Secretary Sarafina Chitika's statement, which openly mocked Hutchinson's decision to withdraw from the race.

The details of the DNC's initial statement and the specific content of the White House's apology, however, were not disclosed.