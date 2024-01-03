White House Affirms Confidence in VP Harris Amidst Escalating Immigration Crisis

In the latest White House briefing, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre asserted President Biden’s full confidence in Vice President Kamala Harris’s efforts to tackle the ongoing immigration crisis, despite the absence of updates since February on her initiatives to address the root causes of migration from El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras. This confirmation comes amidst a backdrop of escalating illegal immigration levels, with Border Patrol recording an unprecedented 2.2 million illegal crossings at the southern border in the fiscal year 2022.

Unwavering Confidence amidst Unprecedented Crisis

While the affirmation of Biden’s trust in Harris highlighted their partnership in various administration successes, such as legislation on prescription drugs, veterans’ care, and climate change, it notably omitted any mention of immigration. This omission raised eyebrows, considering the Vice President’s role in the immigration crisis, a role that has been under scrutiny since her controversial ‘do not come’ message to migrants during her June 2021 trip to Guatemala.

Record-High Illegal Immigration Levels

The fiscal year 2023 saw illegal migrant encounters surpassing 2 million, marking a concerning escalation in the crisis. Federal authorities recorded over 300,000 illegal crossings in December alone, marking the highest month on record, according to Fox News. This alarming trend contradicts Vice President Harris’s stern warning to migrants and casts doubts on the effectiveness of the U.S. government’s efforts to address the issues prompting them to flee.

Progress in Other Areas

Despite the escalating immigration crisis, Harris has been making strides in other aspects of her portfolio. She has emerged as a key figure in Mideast diplomacy, taking a forceful tone with Israel, advocating for restraint by Israeli forces, and opposing the forced relocation of Palestinians from Gaza. This has cemented her position as the highest-ranking American official to take such a position.

Meanwhile, US Customs and Border Protection plans to reopen commercial and legal travel at four official crossings on the US border with Mexico, following reports of a slowdown in migrant crossings. This drop is partially attributed to the Mexican government’s increased efforts to curb immigration toward the US border, including increased deportations to southern regions of Mexico and deporting Venezuelan migrants back to Venezuela. The White House has signaled that it is open to drastically limiting asylum conditions and accepting an expansion to detention and deportation of migrants who have crossed into the US illegally.