Whistleblowing: A Vital Check and Balance in Business

Whistleblowing, a pivotal anti-corruption tool in the corporate and public sectors, is increasingly recognized and lauded by business magnates and legal connoisseurs. Renowned American attorney Stephen M. Kohn lauds its efficacy in unmasking fraud and administering justice to the wrongdoers. The National Whistleblower Center encapsulates a whistleblower as an individual who reports misconduct to authorities who are capable of rectifying it.

Support for Whistleblowing Legislation

The Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago (T&T), Dr. Keith Rowley, has voiced his support for new whistleblowing protection legislation. While he acknowledges that it’s not a panacea for corruption, he emphasizes its significant role in the fight against it.

Historical Instances and Corporate Response

Historical instances in T&T underline the quintessential role of whistleblowers. Significant cases include Gene Miles in the 1960s and the more recent cases involving the CLICO insurance company collapse and allegations of sexual harassment at Angostura. The corporate world’s reactions to whistleblowing are equally noteworthy. An example is Massy Holdings, where former EVP Angélique Parisot-Potter resigned after raising concerns about the company’s practices.

The Pros and Cons of Whistleblowing

Martin George, an attorney-at-law, underscores the importance of whistleblowing in ensuring transparency and preventing governmental and corporate wrongdoing. The new legislation aims to shield whistleblowers from retaliation, fostering a safer environment for truth-telling. A study by PricewaterhouseCoopers reveals that whistleblowers are instrumental in detecting fraudulent activities, saving billions for shareholders.

However, the potential negative impacts on private companies cannot be ignored. Daphne Bartlett of the San Fernando Business Association warns that whistleblowing can lead to loss of customers and employees, and it may inflict damage on the whistleblower’s career. Nonetheless, whistleblowing is recognized as a vital check and balance within the business world, and recent legislation seeks to bolster protections for those who dare to expose misconduct.