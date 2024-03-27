Where is democracy, asks BNP leader Moyeen Khan

On the 54th Independence Day of Bangladesh, Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan, a senior leader from the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), raised critical questions about the state of democracy and economic liberation in the country. Standing at the National Memorial with fellow party members, Khan's reflections echoed the sentiments of millions who fought in the 1971 Liberation War for these very ideals.

Decades Later, A Quest for Democracy Continues

Despite over half a century since gaining independence, Dr Khan and the BNP argue that Bangladesh has strayed from its foundational goals. "The ideals and aspirations which prompted millions to shed their blood during the Liberation War was democracy and economic liberation of the country's impoverished people," Khan emphasized. The day's homage to martyrs became a platform to critique the current government's deviation from democratic principles, accusing it of fostering a one-party regime reminiscent of Bakshal-2.

Allegations of Corruption and Repression

Dr Khan did not hold back on accusations against the ruling Awami League, claiming the administration's mega projects serve as fronts for massive corruption and money laundering. He highlighted the repressive measures, including the staggering number of cases against opposition parties, as evidence of the government's attempts to cling to power. "Leaders and activists have been imprisoned like criminals, falsely accused, and made scapegoats," he remarked, questioning the sacrifices of the freedom fighters if the country cannot uphold democracy and entertain diverse political opinions.

A Reflection on the Independence Narrative

Moreover, Khan challenged the ruling party's narrative of the independence struggle, contrasting it with BNP founder Ziaur Rahman's significant role in declaring Bangladesh's independence. This statement not only raises questions about the current state of governance but also invites a reevaluation of historical narratives surrounding the country's liberation struggle. By doing so, Khan's speech stirs a conversation on the authenticity of political legacies and the true essence of freedom fought for in 1971.

As Bangladesh commemorates over five decades of independence, Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan's poignant critique serves as a reminder of the unfulfilled promises of democracy and economic freedom. The questions he raises about governance, corruption, and political repression invite a broader reflection on the path forward for Bangladesh, urging a return to the principles that once united its people in a fight for liberation.