Wheeling Mayor Glenn Elliott Declares U.S. Senate Run

The Democratic Mayor of Wheeling, West Virginia, Glenn Elliott, has announced his intent to compete for the U.S. Senate in the 2024 elections. The Mayor, a native of Wheeling, is no stranger to public service, having dedicated two terms to leading his hometown since 2016. With an aim to challenge incumbent Senator Joe Manchin, Elliott's campaign revolves around his proven leadership and collaborative approach, evidenced by his impactful tenure as Mayor.

Track Record of Success

Under Elliott's leadership, Wheeling has witnessed a significant decrease in unemployment rates, plummeting from 6.6% in 2016 to 3.8% by the end of 2023. This accomplishment is but one testament to his effective governance. The Mayor has also spearheaded a transformative $33 million streetscape project in downtown Wheeling, breathing new life into the city's core. These efforts have not gone unnoticed, with both income growth and family-friendly living in the Wheeling metropolitan area receiving national praise during his terms.

Accolades and Recognition

Elliott's dedication to his city and its people has earned him significant accolades. His commitment to civic improvement and his transformative impact on Wheeling have won him titles such as 'Mayor of the Year' and the 'James Hunt Lifetime Achievement Award'. These recognitions underscore his dedication to public service and his potential as a future Senator.

Platform for Change

In his Senate campaign, Elliott has outlined key areas of focus that address both state-wide and national issues. Reversing the outmigration of young people from West Virginia stands at the forefront of his agenda, along with tackling the state's persistent challenges with poverty and health. Additionally, he has pledged to protect Social Security and Medicare, restore women's healthcare rights, and expand childcare and early education. Elliott's campaign promises to utilize his mayoral experience to foster growth, investment, and opportunity in West Virginia, signaling a hopeful future for the state under his potential Senate leadership.