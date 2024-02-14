Whangarei GP Battles Debt Due to Chronic Underfunding: A Call for Change

Deep in Debt: Whangarei GP's Battle with Underfunding

Dr. Paula Mathieson, a Whangarei-based General Practitioner (GP), finds herself mired in debt after three decades of dedicated service. The root cause? Chronic underfunding of general practice, a crisis that has gone unresolved despite the efforts of Health Minister Dr. Shane Reti.

The Crisis Unfolds

Dr. Mathieson, who practices at Rata Family Health, has had to make significant financial sacrifices to keep her clinic running. Her income has been reduced, her mortgage extended, and she has taken out business loans. Yet, the situation remains precarious, with many clinics resorting to raising fees and potentially being unable to provide services.

The Sapere Report: A Call for Change

The issue of underfunding has been identified as a significant policy failure over the past 30 years. A compelling report by Sapere Research Group calls for a radical refocusing on primary care, emphasizing the need for increased investment in technology and estates for primary and community health services.

A System in Distress

Despite the rising number of GP appointments, the proportion of spending on primary care has decreased. The current capitation funding model is deemed unfit for purpose, prompting widespread frustration and calls for a comprehensive overhaul.

Healthcare Professionals Speak Out

Various healthcare professionals have expressed their concerns about the underfunding and neglect crippling the NHS. They urge the government to prioritize general practice funding to alleviate pressure on the NHS and improve patient care.

The Road Ahead

Dr. Mathieson, who has taken out substantial business loans and has no retirement savings, advises against general practice as a career choice. The Sapere Report's recommendation for a funding boost and an overhaul of the funding model has yet to be acted upon. The previous Labour-led government's inaction has left many feeling disillusioned.

The importance of community and primary care services in easing pressure on the NHS and providing better patient care cannot be overstated. It is essential that the government addresses this critical issue and ensures that dedicated professionals like Dr. Mathieson can continue to provide vital healthcare services without being burdened by financial stress.