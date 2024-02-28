Whangārei Iwi Protest Housing Development on Sacred Land Despite Approval

Local iwi, Ngāti Kahu o Torongare and Te Parawhau, stand in firm opposition to a recently approved housing development on what they consider sacred land in Kamo, Whangārei. The project, spearheaded by Ōnoke Heights Ltd, involves the construction of 93 houses on a 6.8ha site along Dip Rd, raising significant environmental and cultural concerns.

Historical Significance Ignored

Despite the area's known historical importance as a burial and preparation site for the deceased, an independent commissioner, Alan Withy, has granted consent for the development. This decision has sparked outrage among the iwi members, who have vowed to occupy the land to prevent the commencement of the project. Their readiness to protest underscores the depth of their connection to the land and their willingness to protect it at all costs.

Controversial Consent Process

The approval process has been marred by controversy, especially given the Whangārei District Council's previous support for the subdivision. This backing comes despite historical Environment Court rulings that have upheld iwi concerns about the land's sacred status. The independent commissioner's decision to allow the development, citing insufficient evidence to classify the entire area as wāhi tapu (sacred), has added fuel to the fire, prompting calls for a reevaluation of the decision-making process.

Potential for Occupation and Legal Challenges

The iwi's threat to physically occupy the land highlights the serious nature of their opposition and the potential for this dispute to escalate further. Green MP Huhana Lyndon has echoed the sentiment of the iwi, emphasizing the land's sacred significance and the need to respect its historical value. With the deadline for appeal looming, all eyes are on the Whangārei District Council and Ōnoke Heights Ltd for their next move, as the iwi prepare for possible legal challenges to protect their ancestral land.

This development not only raises questions about the sanctity of wāhi tapu lands but also about the broader implications for iwi across New Zealand. As the iwi of Whangārei stand their ground, this case may set a precedent for how sacred lands are protected—or not—in the face of development pressures.