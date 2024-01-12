Wexford County Council’s CEO Tom Enright Steps Down, Citing Personal Reasons

In a significant development, Tom Enright, Chief Executive of Wexford County Council, has confirmed his impending departure from the administrative role. The seasoned official made it clear that his decision to step down following the expiration of his contract next month is purely personal and in no way linked to the recent controversies that have been making waves in South East Radio.

Motives Behind the Move

The decision to leave a position of influence is never easy, but Enright believes it’s time for a change. He expressed satisfaction with the progress made during his tenure, stating that most of his objectives have been met or are on the path to realization. The projects he singled out for mention include the development of the University campus site at Rosslare Europort, securing of the Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann, and the establishment of the Greenway in New Ross.

A Legacy of Leadership

Enright’s tenure was marked by significant achievements. These milestones included not only infrastructural developments but also the council’s response to the pandemic and the acquisition of a site for a university campus in Wexford town. His leadership has left an indelible mark on the council and the region it serves.

Looking Ahead

While his professional journey with the council comes to an end, Enright made it clear that Wexford will remain home for him and his family. His departure signifies the closing of an impactful chapter in the council’s leadership, but his contributions will continue to shape the region’s growth and transformation.