en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Ireland

Wexford County Council’s CEO Tom Enright Steps Down, Citing Personal Reasons

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:54 am EST
Wexford County Council’s CEO Tom Enright Steps Down, Citing Personal Reasons

In a significant development, Tom Enright, Chief Executive of Wexford County Council, has confirmed his impending departure from the administrative role. The seasoned official made it clear that his decision to step down following the expiration of his contract next month is purely personal and in no way linked to the recent controversies that have been making waves in South East Radio.

Motives Behind the Move

The decision to leave a position of influence is never easy, but Enright believes it’s time for a change. He expressed satisfaction with the progress made during his tenure, stating that most of his objectives have been met or are on the path to realization. The projects he singled out for mention include the development of the University campus site at Rosslare Europort, securing of the Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann, and the establishment of the Greenway in New Ross.

A Legacy of Leadership

Enright’s tenure was marked by significant achievements. These milestones included not only infrastructural developments but also the council’s response to the pandemic and the acquisition of a site for a university campus in Wexford town. His leadership has left an indelible mark on the council and the region it serves.

Looking Ahead

While his professional journey with the council comes to an end, Enright made it clear that Wexford will remain home for him and his family. His departure signifies the closing of an impactful chapter in the council’s leadership, but his contributions will continue to shape the region’s growth and transformation.

0
Ireland Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Ireland

See more
50 mins ago
The Late Late Show Returns: Conan O'Brien to Make Surprise Appearance?
The Late Late Show, a beloved staple of evening television hosted by the charismatic Patrick Kielty, is making its much-anticipated return to RTE One at its regular 9.35 pm slot after a brief holiday hiatus. As viewers eagerly await their weekly dose of conversation, wit, and entertainment, the excitement has been amplified by a tantalizing
The Late Late Show Returns: Conan O'Brien to Make Surprise Appearance?
Tipperary's County Handball Cumann na mBunscoil Finals: A Resounding Success
1 hour ago
Tipperary's County Handball Cumann na mBunscoil Finals: A Resounding Success
Potential Merger Between Labour Party and Social Democrats in Ireland: A Forecast by Former Labour Leader
1 hour ago
Potential Merger Between Labour Party and Social Democrats in Ireland: A Forecast by Former Labour Leader
Irish TV Breaks New Ground with Vegan Cookery Show 'Planda go Plata'
51 mins ago
Irish TV Breaks New Ground with Vegan Cookery Show 'Planda go Plata'
Ireland Dedicates Largest Bird Protection Area Off Wexford Coast
1 hour ago
Ireland Dedicates Largest Bird Protection Area Off Wexford Coast
Four Men Charged in Escalating Family Feud in Charleville, North Cork
1 hour ago
Four Men Charged in Escalating Family Feud in Charleville, North Cork
Latest Headlines
World News
Mike Shildt: The Unorthodox Journey of San Diego Padres' New Manager
2 mins
Mike Shildt: The Unorthodox Journey of San Diego Padres' New Manager
End of an Era: Nick Saban Retires from Alabama Football
2 mins
End of an Era: Nick Saban Retires from Alabama Football
CNN's Brianna Keilar Debunks Trump's Claims: An In-Depth Fact-Check
3 mins
CNN's Brianna Keilar Debunks Trump's Claims: An In-Depth Fact-Check
Italy Opts for Peace Advocacy Over Military Action in Yemen Conflict
3 mins
Italy Opts for Peace Advocacy Over Military Action in Yemen Conflict
Israel Refutes Genocide Allegations at UN Court
3 mins
Israel Refutes Genocide Allegations at UN Court
Gyms: A Hotbed for Bacteria, Yeast, and Mold, Finds CBC Investigation
3 mins
Gyms: A Hotbed for Bacteria, Yeast, and Mold, Finds CBC Investigation
US Trade Representative Katherine Tai to Discuss Key Trade Issues with India
4 mins
US Trade Representative Katherine Tai to Discuss Key Trade Issues with India
Amir Hussain Lone: The Armless Para Cricketer Defying Odds
4 mins
Amir Hussain Lone: The Armless Para Cricketer Defying Odds
Study Reveals Increased Mortality with Newly Diagnosed AF in COVID-19 Patients
4 mins
Study Reveals Increased Mortality with Newly Diagnosed AF in COVID-19 Patients
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
40 mins
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
46 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
3 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
4 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
20 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
21 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app