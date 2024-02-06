WeWork Co-Founder Looks to Buy Back Company as UBS Restarts Buyback and Trump Denied Immunity

In a surprising turn of events, WeWork's co-founder Adam Neumann has made an offer to buy back the company. The controversial figure, who was ousted from WeWork in 2019, is said to have partnered with his new real estate venture, Flow Global, and other capital sources, including billionaire hedge fund investor Dan Loeb's Third Point. The specifics of Neumann's offer remain undisclosed, a reflection of his reported struggle to engage with WeWork's legal team overseeing the bankruptcy process.

Neumann's Return to WeWork: A Potential Revival or Repeat?

Neumann's potential comeback has drawn parallels with Steve Jobs' famous return to Apple, raising questions about whether Neumann can do for WeWork what Jobs did for Apple. Experts suggest that Flow Global might purchase WeWork at a steep discount of just $500 million, a fraction of the company's peak valuation of $47 billion in 2019. The current owners of WeWork have reportedly been hesitant to accept Neumann's offer, given the tumultuous history and the ongoing struggles in the commercial real estate industry due to the rise of remote work.

UBS Restarts Stock Buyback Program

In a separate development, Swiss multinational investment bank UBS has announced the restart of its stock buyback program. This move signifies a return of capital to shareholders, indicating the bank's confidence in its financial stability and future profitability. It also points to a growing trend among financial institutions to return excess capital to shareholders in the form of buybacks or dividends.

Former President Trump Denied Immunity by D.C. Court

In a significant legal development, a Washington D.C. court has ruled against former President Donald Trump, denying him immunity in a legal case. This decision addresses the crucial issue of a former president's legal accountability for actions taken while in office.