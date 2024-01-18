Westwood City Council Invalidates Petition Against Park Sale, Sparks Controversy

As the gavel struck, the Westwood City Council unanimously voted to declare a citizen petition as legally invalid.
This petition, signed by over 200 residents, called for a public vote on the controversial Karbank project, which would see Joe D. Dennis Park sold and replaced with multi-story mixed-use office buildings.
Despite the substantial backing, the petition was found lacking in compliance with state law requirements—a deficiency that ultimately led to its demise.
Joe D. Dennis Park, a slice of green in the heart of Westwood, has been the subject of heated debate for months.
The Karbank project, which proposes to replace the park with modern office buildings, also pitches a silver lining: an offer of 3.86 acres of adjoining land for a new park.
However, this hasn't sat well with many residents who have been vocal about their opposition to the sale of the beloved park.
Legal Hurdles and Controversies
The city's legal team found the petition to be wanting in several areas. It lacked a ballot question and was not submitted to the county counselor—both deemed as crucial state law requirements.
The council's resolution adjudged these omissions as potential legal jeopardy and termed the petition as irresponsible.
The controversy further deepens with the city and residents differing in their interpretation of statute K.S.A. 12-1301, which governs the sale of park land. While residents argue that the statute applies to the park, the city disagrees—even though it followed the statute's requirements for public notice.