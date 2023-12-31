en English
Palestine

Western Nations Fueling Conflict in Gaza, says Palestinian Ambassador

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:00 pm EST
Western Nations Fueling Conflict in Gaza, says Palestinian Ambassador

The escalating tensions in Gaza have been a matter of international concern, but recent remarks by the Palestinian Ambassador to Nigeria, Saleh Fhied Saleh, also known as AM_Shawesh, have cast an incisive light on the role of Western nations in this conflict. He asserts that the actions of these countries are not steering towards peace, but rather fueling the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Genocidal War and Western Involvement

Shawesh refers to the situation in Gaza as a ‘genocidal war,’ a term that starkly illuminates the severity of the conflict. This term references several harrowing events and phenomena, such as the Nakba, the Sabra and Shatila massacre, the blockade of the Gaza Strip, and the 2014 and 2023 Israel Hamas wars. These instances, according to Shawesh, are indicative of the genocide inflicted upon Palestinians by the State of Israel.

The ambassador’s comments also highlight the complexities of international involvement in the conflict. He suggests that the military, financial, or political support provided by Western nations may be contributing to the violence and suffering endured by the Palestinian people, rather than paving a path to peace.

Israel’s Stance and Actions

Amidst this accusation of Western nations fanning the flames of conflict, Israel’s finance minister, Bezalel Smotrich, has called for the return of Jewish settlers to the Gaza Strip post-war and suggested that Gaza’s Palestinian population should be encouraged to emigrate. This has sparked further controversy, with the Palestinian Authority minister, Youssef Salama, being killed in an Israeli strike on his home in the Gaza Strip.

In an interview, Israel’s outgoing foreign minister, Eli Cohen, admitted the government’s failure to anticipate the Hamas attack on October 7. Subsequently, the Israeli government has approved the appointment of a new foreign minister in Cohen’s stead. Israel has also expressed readiness to allow ships to deliver aid to the Gaza Strip immediately via a proposed sea corridor from Cyprus.

Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza

Despite these pledges of aid, the ongoing conflict has resulted in an alarming humanitarian crisis. The health ministry in Gaza reported a total of 21,822 Palestinian people killed and 56,451 injured in Israeli strikes in Gaza since October 7. The past 24 hours alone saw the death of 150 Palestinians and 286 injured, painting a grim picture of the reality on the ground.

The ambassador’s perspective adds a critical lens through which to view the conflict, suggesting that the path to peace may not lie solely in the hands of the warring parties but also in the actions and policies of external powers. It underscores the need for a holistic, unbiased, and concerted international approach to resolving this deep-seated conflict.

Palestine Politics
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

