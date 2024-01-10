en English
Australia

Western Leaders Fear Wider War Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 10, 2024 at 6:32 pm EST
As the world watches, the simmering conflict between Israel and Hamas has been steadily escalating, and Western leaders are growing increasingly concerned. A potent mix of geopolitical tensions and cross-border attacks, the situation is fraught with the potential for a wider war. This unsettling narrative has been articulated by Malcolm Davis, a respected senior analyst in defence strategy at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI).

Concerns over Geographical Expansion of Conflict

According to Davis, the conflict is not confined to the borders of Israel and Hamas. There’s a growing threat that the hostilities could expand geographically. This concern is underscored by the increasing number of attacks in the Red Sea, perpetrated by the Houthi rebels. The Red Sea, a critical global trade route, is now witnessing a rising tide of violence, further fuelling fears of regional destabilization.

Australia’s Response to the Crisis

Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong is scheduled to visit Israel in the following week. The visit comes at a critical juncture, as the country grapples with the escalating conflict and its potential ramifications. It is anticipated that Wong’s trip will be aimed at reinforcing Australia’s commitment to peace and stability in the region, and to demonstrate solidarity with Israel.

The Call for an Immediate Ceasefire

The situation in Gaza is dire. With over two million Gazans caught in the crossfire, the results are devastating. The Israeli military’s cross-border attacks, coupled with ongoing violence, have aggravated the situation, inflaming tensions and leading to a humanitarian crisis. The urgent need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza is undeniable. Western governments are intensifying their efforts, driven by a collective responsibility to prevent a major miscalculation and to end the suffering of the Gazan population.

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

