Western Foreign Policy in the Middle East: A Paradox of Democracy and Autocracy

A studied probe into the intricate web of Western foreign policy in the Middle East reveals a complex tableau of strategic alliances, self-interest, and a paradoxical dichotomy between democratic posturing and the support for autocratic regimes. The Western powers, especially the United States and the United Kingdom, have historically supported autocracy in the region, undermining democratic movements and casting long shadows on the potential for political reform.

Historical Backdrop: Unsettling Alliances

The roots of this policy can be traced back to the early 1950s, when the US and the UK were instrumental in the overthrow of Iran's democratically elected Prime Minister, Mohammed Mossadegh. This was primarily driven by strategic interests such as controlling the flow of oil and countering the perceived threat of communism. The Western powers also maintained an antagonistic stance towards Egypt's nationalist leader, Gamal Abdel Nasser, further underscoring their prioritization of geopolitical interests over democratic principles.

The Current Context: A Continuation of the Past?

In the present scenario, despite the significant civilian toll of Israel's military campaign in Gaza and international calls for a ceasefire, the US, under President Joe Biden, has maintained support for Israel. This raises critical questions about Western foreign policy in the Middle East and the apparent devaluation of Arab lives by Western leaders. This stance is not a deviation but rather a continuation of a pattern. The legacy of former President Barack Obama, though marked by a brief shift in perspective, failed to finally break free from the Cold War-era mindset that continues to shape US policy in the region.

The Implications: Breeding Instability

Such policies contribute to the instability in the Middle East, exacerbating conflicts and undermining prospects for peace. The recent diplomatic efforts by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, Israel, and the West Bank, while aimed at securing a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, also underscore the ongoing support for autocratic regimes. Similarly, the promise by the US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan to continue striking Iran-backed militias further illustrates this paradox. The announcement by US Senate lawmakers of a bipartisan deal that includes significant aid for Israel, despite the ongoing conflict, is yet another manifestation of this policy.

As the dynamics of power and alliances in the Middle East continue to shift, it's crucial to critically examine the Western foreign policy in the region. The rhetoric against the Houthi movement in Yemen and its impact on global trade and Israel's economy, for instance, is a testament to the consequential nature of Western involvement. The Western powers must reconcile their professed commitment to democracy and human rights with their actions in the Middle East, lest they perpetuate a cycle of instability and conflict.