Western Cape Government Kicks Off 2024 with Top Employer Certification and Key Initiatives

Premier Alan Winde kicks off 2024 with a Western Cape Government Cabinet meeting, expressing gratitude to various role players for their tireless work during the festive season. Notably, the Western Cape Government (WCG) has earned the prestigious Top Employer certification for 2024.

A New Year, A Renewed Commitment

Premier Alan Winde chaired the first Western Cape Government (WCG) Cabinet meeting of 2024 on Wednesday, 14th February. During this session, the Premier acknowledged the efforts of disaster management, law enforcement, and tourism sector role players for their dedication and hard work over the festive season.

As the WCG embarks on a new year, it does so with fresh recognition - achieving certification as a Top Employer for 2024. This accolade signifies the WCG's commitment to providing an exceptional work environment and employment practices.

Getting YOU to Work: Empowering Jobseekers

In an effort to support jobseekers, Premier Alan Winde and Provincial Minister of Mobility Ricardo Mackenzie will officially launch the 'Getting YOU to Work' initiative. This program aims to offer free transportation to jobseekers, empowering them to access employment opportunities more easily.

Tackling Critical Issues: Electricity and Food Relief

Addressing pressing concerns in the Central Karoo, the Western Cape government is supporting Eskom's efforts to resolve electricity outages in the region. Additionally, food relief measures are being implemented to assist affected communities.

Infrastructure development remains a key focus, with the Department of Infrastructure working diligently on road maintenance projects. Furthermore, the Department of Police Oversight and Community Safety is creating 206 Peace Officer opportunities to enhance safety and security within the province.

State of the Province Address: Outlining Priorities and Achievements

Premier Alan Winde is set to deliver the 2024 State of the Province Address on Monday, 19th February. In his address, he will present the WCG's priorities for the future while reflecting on the achievements of the provincial government during the past term.

Following the official proceedings, media representatives will have the opportunity to interview the Premier. Those interested in attending the event are requested to RSVP to Regan Thaw, the media liaison officer.

In conclusion, the Western Cape Government, under the leadership of Premier Alan Winde, continues to prioritize the needs of its citizens. With a focus on empowering jobseekers, addressing critical issues, and infrastructure development, the WCG is steadfast in its commitment to progress and development.