Western Balkans Diplomats Discuss EU Integration and Election Reforms at Rome Meeting

On the stage of global diplomacy, Rome recently played host to the strategic 'Friends of the Western Balkans Group' meeting. The event saw the convergence of High Representative Christian Schmidt and Foreign Ministers from Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, and Serbia. The central agenda was the economic prospects of the Western Balkans and the EU integration process for the region.

Arena of Dialogues

High Representative Christian Schmidt held constructive discussions with various foreign ministers, including representatives from Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and the Czech Republic. The dialogues were focused on the political developments in Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) and the wider Western Balkans area. The importance of opening EU accession negotiations for BiH was underscored during the deliberations.

Urgency for Election Reforms

Schmidt emphasized the urgent need to restore public trust in the electoral system by implementing election integrity reforms. These reforms are crucial for the proper organization of local elections in BiH, scheduled for October. He also stressed the need for BiH institutions to function efficiently to address priorities and commence EU membership negotiations in the upcoming spring.

Western Balkans and EU Integration

The 'Friends of the Western Balkans' initiative, which took root in 2023, aims to expedite the EU accession and integration of Western Balkan countries. The meeting represented an important step in this direction. Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Igli Hasani, emphasized the need for a new approach to the region, promoting economic integration before political integration. The discussions also underlined the role of the private sector in accelerating the process of European integration of the Western Balkans.

Schmidt expressed appreciation for the cooperative atmosphere of the meeting and the regional commitment to political progress and the EU integration aspirations of Western Balkans States. The gathering reflected the shared vision of the Western Balkan countries and their collective stride towards a future within the European Union.