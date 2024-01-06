Western Azerbaijani Community Rejects US List on Religious Freedom

The Western Azerbaijani Community has voiced a potent response to a contentious statement by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Their wrath stems from the inclusion of Azerbaijan in a controversial list concerning religious freedom, a move they categorically reject. The community has taken a bold stance, openly criticising the United States for its unilateral role in authoring reports and lists on religious freedom across the globe, a move they perceive as a manifestation of ‘American exceptionalism’.

Accusations of Hypocrisy and Double Standards

The Western Azerbaijani Community has not minced words, accusing the United States of hypocrisy and pointing out the double standard in its approach. According to them, the United States has chosen to ignore Armenia’s destruction of Azerbaijani cultural heritage, which includes mosques and cemeteries, while concurrently maintaining an accusatory stance against Azerbaijan. This, they believe, is a glaring example of double standards in US diplomacy.

The Irony of Unresolved Domestic Issues

As part of their critique, the community has also highlighted the irony of the United States addressing concerns in other countries while grappling with unresolved domestic issues. They have particularly pointed out the ongoing struggle for the rights of indigenous peoples within the United States, questioning the country’s moral authority to pass judgement on others.

Inconsistency in US Diplomacy

The Western Azerbaijani Community’s statement also spotlighted an inconsistency in US diplomacy. They pointed out that while Azerbaijan is frequently invited to Washington platforms, the United States continues to take hostile actions against the country. They argue that this inconsistency undermines the credibility of such lists and reports.

In conclusion, the Western Azerbaijani Community has firmly stated that the US list on religious freedom holds no weight in their eyes and is outrightly rejected. This incident has sparked a debate on the role and influence of the United States in global religious freedom affairs, raising questions about ‘American exceptionalism’ and the country’s diplomatic practices.