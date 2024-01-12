en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

West Virginia Senate Passes Landmark Bill for School Security

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:16 pm EST
West Virginia Senate Passes Landmark Bill for School Security

In an unprecedented move, the West Virginia state Senate, helmed by Republicans, has passed a transformative bill. The legislation allows county education boards to employ military veterans and retired law enforcement officers, providing armed security at K-12 public schools. Introduced by Republican Senator Eric Tarr, the bill is a strategic response to growing concerns over school shootings nationwide.

Unanimous Approval and Strategic Intent

Senator Tarr emphasized the crucial need for trained individuals in schools, capable of confronting potential armed threats to protect children. The bill received unanimous approval in the Senate, winning support from all three Democrat members. It will now transition to the House of Delegates for further consideration.

Previous Attempts and the Current Bill

This initiative follows a previous attempt that did not make headway in the House, and a different proposal last year. The latter permitted school staff with concealed carry permits to be armed, a provision that also failed to advance. The current bill sets stringent requirements for contractors, such as holding a valid concealed carry permit, passing stringent drug screening, and undergoing comprehensive physical, vision, and psychiatric examinations.

Training and Prohibitions

Contractors must also complete rigorous training with the West Virginia State Police and a specialized course on firearms and/or lethal use of force. The bill unequivocally prohibits the hiring of individuals convicted for domestic violence, DUI, or child abuse, among other offenses. Senator Laura Wakim Chapman expressed her support for the measure, declaring it a vital step in enhancing the safety of public schools in the state.

0
Education Politics Security
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
6 mins ago
Over 1,370 Students Face School Suspension for Incomplete Vaccination Records
In a sweeping move to comply with the Immunization of School Pupils Act (ISPA) of Ontario, the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit has dispatched notices to over 1,370 students across the City of Kawartha Lakes, Haliburton County, and Northumberland County. The notices serve as a stern reminder to parents and guardians to update
Over 1,370 Students Face School Suspension for Incomplete Vaccination Records
Missouri High School Student Charged After Assaulting Senior Citizen Teacher
30 mins ago
Missouri High School Student Charged After Assaulting Senior Citizen Teacher
Optimizing Your Tax Bill: Understanding Tax Deductions and Credits
34 mins ago
Optimizing Your Tax Bill: Understanding Tax Deductions and Credits
Mgr Hector Scerri Appointed to International Ecumenical Commission: A Leap for Unity
13 mins ago
Mgr Hector Scerri Appointed to International Ecumenical Commission: A Leap for Unity
Taylor Swift Class Announced at University of the Philippines-Diliman
18 mins ago
Taylor Swift Class Announced at University of the Philippines-Diliman
Iowa's Universities Witness Surge in International Student Enrollment
20 mins ago
Iowa's Universities Witness Surge in International Student Enrollment
Latest Headlines
World News
Quebec's Healthcare Crisis Worsens as Nursing Licenses Hit 10-Year Low
11 seconds
Quebec's Healthcare Crisis Worsens as Nursing Licenses Hit 10-Year Low
NFL Playoffs Mark Historic Representation of Black Coaches
43 seconds
NFL Playoffs Mark Historic Representation of Black Coaches
Taylor Swift Honors Kobe Bryant with 'Bet on Yourself' Necklace
55 seconds
Taylor Swift Honors Kobe Bryant with 'Bet on Yourself' Necklace
Life-Threatening Hyperthermia from Drug Overdoses at Melbourne Rave
1 min
Life-Threatening Hyperthermia from Drug Overdoses at Melbourne Rave
Bayern Munich Honors Beckenbauer with 3-0 Win Over Hoffenheim
2 mins
Bayern Munich Honors Beckenbauer with 3-0 Win Over Hoffenheim
Pilot Study Reveals NAC's Potential in Reducing Post-Surgical Pain, Opioid Use
4 mins
Pilot Study Reveals NAC's Potential in Reducing Post-Surgical Pain, Opioid Use
Brooklyn Lawmakers Urge MTA to Improve Traffic Plans for Verrazzano Bridge Closures
5 mins
Brooklyn Lawmakers Urge MTA to Improve Traffic Plans for Verrazzano Bridge Closures
Over 1,370 Students Face School Suspension for Incomplete Vaccination Records
6 mins
Over 1,370 Students Face School Suspension for Incomplete Vaccination Records
California Wealth Tax Proposal Rejected Amid Criticism and Constitutional Concerns
8 mins
California Wealth Tax Proposal Rejected Amid Criticism and Constitutional Concerns
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
3 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
4 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
4 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
5 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
7 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
9 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
9 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
10 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
10 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app