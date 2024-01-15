West Virginia Senate Calls for Reform in Federal Energy Permitting Policies

West Virginia Senate recently passed a resolution calling for the United States Congress to reform the lengthy and intricate federal permitting policies for energy projects. Senate President Craig Blair has been a vocal advocate for Senate Joint Resolution 16 (SJR 16), which aims to expedite the deployment of modern energy infrastructure. By doing so, the resolution seeks to enhance national security and streamline the system that is currently hampering energy project investments.

Overcoming the Overly Complex Federal Process

The resolution criticizes the convoluted environmental impact assessments under the National Environmental Policy Act. According to Blair, these assessments are slowing down the progress of energy projects and are creating unnecessary barriers. In contrast, countries like Canada and Australia have faster permitting processes which allow for quicker deployment of new energy infrastructure.

Reducing Judicial Delays and Misuse of Environmental Laws

SJR 16 also proposes measures to reduce judicial delays and the misuse of environmental laws. It calls for an increase in federal agency accountability, thereby pushing for a more efficient and effective implementation of energy projects. The resolution also highlights the nation's foreign dependencies for critical minerals, emphasizing the need for domestic energy resources.

A Call for Restitution Penalties in Trespassing Cases

In a related move, Sen. Mark Hunt introduced a provision for restitution penalties in trespassing cases. This provision will ensure that damage costs are covered and offers an expungement option for offenders who promptly pay restitution. This move is seen as a step towards maintaining the integrity of energy infrastructure and deterring potential trespassers.

The Senate passed the resolution unanimously, and it is now on its way to the House for concurrence. The unanimous decision underscores the urgent need for reform and highlights the collective desire to strengthen America's position as a global energy leader. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito, along with Representative Carol Miller, have also supported efforts to overhaul the federal permitting process for energy projects.