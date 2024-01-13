West Virginia Legislative Session 2024: First Week Concludes with Significant Progress

The inaugural week of the 2024 West Virginia Legislative Session wrapped up, with state lawmakers fervently working to maximize their productivity in the 60-day window. State Senator Mike Oliverio (R-Monongalia, 13) offered insights into the progress of the session during a visit to the 12 News studio.

Senate Action

The West Virginia State Senate has passed 20 bills that previously garnered strong support, one of which being SB 170. This bill is designed to compensate firefighters for diseases directly related to their job. The swift action taken by the Senate demonstrates the lawmakers’ intent to expedite the legislative process.

Governor Justice’s Final State of the State Address

Governor Justice’s final State of the State address was a significant event in the session. The address introduced numerous proposals, and lawmakers are now diligently reviewing the state budget. Key budget items include the Third-Grade Success Act, which allocates $33 million for teacher aids working across grades one to three. Additionally, the Hope Scholarship is being considered for increased student transfer flexibility, a move aimed at enhancing the state’s education system.

Controversial Proposal on Drug Penalties

A controversial topic that has caught public interest is the proposed death penalty for drug possession and distribution. The proposed measure is intended to deter drug dealers from operating within the state, a move that some see as a heavy-handed approach to the state’s drug problem. The legislative decision on this issue will undoubtedly have far-reaching implications.

As the deadline for introducing new bills to the house looms, the coming days will be pivotal for legislative efforts in Charleston. The outcomes of the 2024 West Virginia Legislative Session could set the tone for the state’s future.