West Virginia, Kentucky Lead 24-State Lawsuit Against EPA's New Climate Rule

On Wednesday, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a significant legal challenge against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The lawsuit, co-led by West Virginia and Kentucky, aims to block the EPA's newly approved air quality regulation, which mandates public companies to disclose their greenhouse gas emissions and climate risks. Morrisey criticized the rule as a detrimental move that could increase utility costs for blue-collar families, labeling it an extension of President Biden's climate agenda.

Background and Implications of the EPA Rule

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), on a 3-2 vote, approved the climate disclosure rule, set to take effect in 2026. The decision responds to investor demands for more consistent and reliable information on the financial effects of climate-related risks on companies. SEC Chair Gary Gensler emphasized the rule's alignment with the longstanding principle that investors should have access to 'complete and truthful disclosure' about the companies they invest in. The rule also requires companies to disclose their strategies, activities, and costs related to mitigating climate risks.

States' Stance and Legal Challenge

Joining West Virginia and Kentucky in the lawsuit are 22 other states, including Alabama, Alaska, and Ohio, among others. These states argue that the rule will impose undue economic burdens on businesses and, by extension, consumers. Attorney General Morrisey's statement highlighted concerns over the rule's potential to harm economic wellbeing, suggesting it represents an overreach by 'unelected bureaucrats' to advance a political agenda. The legal challenge underscores a broader debate on the balance between environmental regulation and economic impact.

Investor and Corporate Response

While the EPA's rule has faced pushback from some states and businesses, it aligns with the growing trend of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria among investors. The rule's proponents argue that disclosing climate risks is crucial for investors to make informed decisions. However, the rule has undergone last-minute revisions, notably the exclusion of some indirect emissions known as Scope 3, amid pressure from companies. This has sparked criticism from environmental groups and some Democratic lawmakers, who argue that comprehensive emissions reporting is vital for assessing climate risk.

As this legal battle unfolds, it will not only test the federal government's regulatory authority on environmental issues but also set a precedent for how the U.S. addresses climate change and its economic implications. The outcome could have far-reaching effects on corporate transparency, investor decision-making, and the nation's approach to combating climate risk. With both sides entrenched in their positions, the lawsuit highlights the complex interplay between environmental policy and economic priorities.