West Virginia Governor Unveils 2025 Budget Proposal: Reactions and Coverage

West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice, recently unveiled his budget proposal for the year 2025 in his State of the State address, placing a strong emphasis on fiscal conservatism and a $5.26 billion budget. The proposed budget includes a 5% pay increase for teachers and state employees, tax cuts, and investments in various key programs. Despite the state’s notorious history of leading the nation in drug overdose deaths, the opioid crisis was conspicuously absent from the Governor’s address.

Reactions to Governor’s Address

Following the Governor’s address, Statehouse Reporter Randy Yohe interviewed Democratic representatives Senator Mike Caputo of Marion, and House Minority Leader Sean Hornbuckle of Cabell, on the inaugural episode of ‘The Legislature Today’. This daily news show is dedicated to providing comprehensive coverage of the West Virginia Legislature. The representatives’ reactions to the Governor’s address and the proposed budget are yet to be disclosed.

Special Features on ‘The Legislature Today’

Adding a touch of melody to politics, the show featured a musical segment with the song ‘Willie Mays Is Up At Bat’ from Chuck Prophet’s 2012 album ‘Temple Beautiful’. This marked Prophet’s tenth appearance on the ‘Mountain Stage’ show, an occasion that was celebrated by presenting him with an official Mountain Stage jacket.

A Closer Look at ‘West Virginia Morning’

