en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Music

West Virginia Governor Unveils 2025 Budget Proposal: Reactions and Coverage

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:01 am EST
West Virginia Governor Unveils 2025 Budget Proposal: Reactions and Coverage

West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice, recently unveiled his budget proposal for the year 2025 in his State of the State address, placing a strong emphasis on fiscal conservatism and a $5.26 billion budget. The proposed budget includes a 5% pay increase for teachers and state employees, tax cuts, and investments in various key programs. Despite the state’s notorious history of leading the nation in drug overdose deaths, the opioid crisis was conspicuously absent from the Governor’s address.

Reactions to Governor’s Address

Following the Governor’s address, Statehouse Reporter Randy Yohe interviewed Democratic representatives Senator Mike Caputo of Marion, and House Minority Leader Sean Hornbuckle of Cabell, on the inaugural episode of ‘The Legislature Today’. This daily news show is dedicated to providing comprehensive coverage of the West Virginia Legislature. The representatives’ reactions to the Governor’s address and the proposed budget are yet to be disclosed.

Special Features on ‘The Legislature Today’

Adding a touch of melody to politics, the show featured a musical segment with the song ‘Willie Mays Is Up At Bat’ from Chuck Prophet’s 2012 album ‘Temple Beautiful’. This marked Prophet’s tenth appearance on the ‘Mountain Stage’ show, an occasion that was celebrated by presenting him with an official Mountain Stage jacket.

A Closer Look at ‘West Virginia Morning’

‘West Virginia Morning’, a program by West Virginia Public Broadcasting, produces ‘The Legislature Today’. The show, supported by Shepherd University and the Appalachia Health News project, with contributions from CAMC and Marshall Health, airs weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio and is also available as a podcast. The production team includes Bill Lynch, Briana Heaney, Caroline MacGregor, Chris Schulz, Curtis Tate, Emily Rice, Eric Douglas, Liz McCormick, and Randy Yohe, with Eric Douglas acting as the news director and producer for the week.

0
Music Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Music

See more
12 mins ago
Lyrics in the Spotlight: Unnamed Artist Disses Drake as He Shades Rihanna?
There’s a storm brewing in the rap community, ignited by a fresh verse from an as-yet-unnamed artist. The verse, packed with references to personal style, weapons, and a unique handshake with a romantic partner, has sparked a barrage of discussions. Most intriguingly, it contains a mention of the mandrake, a plant renowned for its medicinal
Lyrics in the Spotlight: Unnamed Artist Disses Drake as He Shades Rihanna?
Former NY Governor David Paterson Finds His Rhythm in New Musical Venture
32 mins ago
Former NY Governor David Paterson Finds His Rhythm in New Musical Venture
Sheryl Crow Expresses Concerns About AI in New Song 'Evolution'
48 mins ago
Sheryl Crow Expresses Concerns About AI in New Song 'Evolution'
Lainey Wilson Joins Rock Legends the Black Crowes on New Track for Upcoming Album
13 mins ago
Lainey Wilson Joins Rock Legends the Black Crowes on New Track for Upcoming Album
Is a Bring Me the Horizon and Billie Eilish Collaboration on the Horizon?
13 mins ago
Is a Bring Me the Horizon and Billie Eilish Collaboration on the Horizon?
Eichenholz Shines in Janáček's 'Jenůfa' at LSO
24 mins ago
Eichenholz Shines in Janáček's 'Jenůfa' at LSO
Latest Headlines
World News
Potential Federal Shutdown Threatens 2023 Tax Filing Season, IRS Commissioner Warns
10 seconds
Potential Federal Shutdown Threatens 2023 Tax Filing Season, IRS Commissioner Warns
Oyo State Government Dispels Rumors of Medical Staff Recruitment
52 seconds
Oyo State Government Dispels Rumors of Medical Staff Recruitment
Macron's Cabinet Reshuffle: A Strategic Pivot to the Right Ahead of European Elections
2 mins
Macron's Cabinet Reshuffle: A Strategic Pivot to the Right Ahead of European Elections
Ghana Auditor-General Transfers GH19.5 Million to Consolidated Fund from Recoveries
2 mins
Ghana Auditor-General Transfers GH19.5 Million to Consolidated Fund from Recoveries
NBA Poised for Transformation: Media Rights, In-Season Tournament and Global Expansion
2 mins
NBA Poised for Transformation: Media Rights, In-Season Tournament and Global Expansion
Supreme Court Upholds Governor Bassey Otu's Election Victory
3 mins
Supreme Court Upholds Governor Bassey Otu's Election Victory
UK Peer Stirs Controversy: Links Houthi Attacks to Israeli Actions in Gaza
3 mins
UK Peer Stirs Controversy: Links Houthi Attacks to Israeli Actions in Gaza
Political Shake-Up in Ghana: Youth Defectors Bolster NDC Strength in Ketu North
3 mins
Political Shake-Up in Ghana: Youth Defectors Bolster NDC Strength in Ketu North
Bhaichung Bhutia on India's Football Prospects and Olympic Ambitions
3 mins
Bhaichung Bhutia on India's Football Prospects and Olympic Ambitions
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
2 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
4 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
4 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
5 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
5 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
5 hours
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
6 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
6 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
6 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app