West Virginia Governor Jim Justice Prepares for Final State of the State Address

West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice, known for his distinctive and unconventional communication style, is preparing to deliver his final State of the State address as he nears the end of his term. Known for his unscripted speeches and use of adjectives like “really, really” and “lotta lotta”, Justice’s two-term tenure as a Republican governor has been marked by attention-grabbing moments, including the infamous incident where he used his English bulldog, Babydog, to respond to criticism.

Folksy Style and Contentious Politics

Justice’s governance has seen him tackle issues like teachers’ strikes, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the opioid crisis while simultaneously promoting economic development and tourism in a state often criticized for its health and economic challenges. However, his approach to these challenges has been contentious. While some residents appreciate his down-to-earth persona, others have criticized his professional conduct and political performance. Criticisms have particularly focused on his perceived insufficient attention to state issues, underfunding of essential services, and questionable handling of personal and business debts.

Acknowledgements and Controversies

Despite the criticism, Justice has some significant achievements to his name. Notably, he has overseen a compromise on reducing the state’s personal income tax by 21.25%, a move signed into law in early March. His eighth State of the State address is expected to highlight these achievements, including a state revenue surplus of over $400 million, and major economic development projects involving corporations like LG, Nucor Steel, and Berkshire Hathaway.

End of an Era

As Justice prepares to vacate his seat and run for the U.S. Senate position currently held by Democrat Joe Manchin, his departure will undoubtedly leave a void in West Virginia’s political landscape. Known for his physical stature and distinctive approach to politics, his absence will be felt by both supporters and critics alike. The address, marking the beginning of the 2024 regular legislative session, is expected to encapsulate the essence of his governance—unpredictable, controversial, yet undeniably memorable.