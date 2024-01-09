West Virginia 2024 Election Cycle Kicks Off with Candidate Filings

On Monday, the filing period for the upcoming primary election on May 14 in West Virginia commenced, marking the official start of the 2024 election cycle. Candidates for a range of political offices submitted their paperwork, with a few notable entries in the mix. Locally, in Mercer County, filings for sheriff, prosecuting attorney, county commission, assessor, and magistrate positions were reported. The deadline for candidate filings is January 27, providing more opportunities for individuals to enter the races.

Noteworthy Contests in Mercer County

The sheriff’s race in Mercer County is already gathering attention with incumbent Lyle Cottle facing a challenge from Tommy Bailey. Remarkably, no Democrats filed on the first day in Mercer County. The magistrate race, which is non-partisan, has drawn five candidates, all of whom are incumbents. The assessor’s race is contested by two Republicans, setting the stage for a vibrant contest.

State and Federal Level Filings

At the state level, Mac Warner and Stephen Williams are the representative candidates for governor from the Republican and Democratic parties, respectively. Other filings include Kris Warner and Thornton Cooper for the secretary of state role. Chandler Swope and Marty Gearheart have put their names forward for re-election to the Senate District 6 and House of Delegates District 37. In the race for the U.S Senate seat, Alex Mooney has filed his candidacy.

For the U.S. House District seats, Riley Moore and Chris Bob Reed are running for Districts 2 and 1, respectively. The filings have indeed set the stage for an intense electoral contest across the state.

Other County Filings

In Monroe County, filings for county commission, assessor, sheriff, and prosecuting attorney roles were reported. Highlighting the partisan spread, one Democrat, Justin R. St. Clair, filed for the role of prosecuting attorney. However, McDowell County reported no immediate filings.

With the filing deadline slated for January 27, the political landscape of West Virginia is poised for further evolution. The period promises more entries, elevating the intensity of the upcoming electoral contests.