West Tisbury Historic Commission Denies Select Board's Fence Removal Plan Amid Cost Concerns

In West Tisbury, a longstanding debate over the fate of a deteriorating white picket fence surrounding the State Road cemetery has reached a new impasse. The town's historic district commission recently voted against a proposal by the select board to remove most of the fence, a decision that underscores the complexities of managing municipal expenses while preserving historical integrity.

The controversy began with a suggestion from town resident Prudy Burt to remove the wooden pickets of the fence while retaining its granite posts, aiming to reduce maintenance and repair costs. This proposal emerged against the backdrop of escalating bids for the fence's repair, which exceeded the $75,000 allocated by town voters in 2014. Despite the practical appeal of Burt's proposal, concerns were raised by historic commission members about the precedent such a demolition could set for the historic district. Nancy Dole, a commission member, emphasized the importance of traditional cemetery fences as marks of respect and as essential elements of the district's character.

The Debate Intensifies

The select board's attempt to address the financial impracticality of maintaining the fence has not been without its challenges. An alternative proposal to replace the wooden fence with a more durable plastic material was also denied by the commission, highlighting the tension between fiscal responsibility and historical preservation. This ongoing debate has sparked discussions about the broader implications of 'demolition by neglect,' a scenario where the absence of feasible maintenance solutions leads to the gradual degradation of historical structures.

Despite the deadlock, both the select board and the historic district commission remain open to finding a middle ground. A site visit and follow-up meeting scheduled for April signal a continued effort to reconcile the town's financial constraints with the commission's mandate to preserve West Tisbury's historical landscape. The outcome of these discussions could set a significant precedent for how similar conflicts are navigated in the future, not just in West Tisbury but in other communities grappling with the challenges of preserving their historical heritage in the face of economic pressures.

The standoff over the State Road cemetery fence in West Tisbury serves as a microcosm of a broader dilemma facing many communities: how to balance the imperatives of historical preservation with the realities of municipal budgeting.