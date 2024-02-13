West Papua Bolsters Election Preparations with Key Measures for 2024

In an unprecedented move, the West Papua Prosecutor's Office has assembled a team of ten prosecutors to serve as state attorneys for the General Elections Commission (KPU) ahead of potential lawsuits related to the upcoming election. The decision comes as part of efforts to ensure the quality of general elections and responsible grant budget management in the province.

Advertisment

As we approach the 2024 Elections, the Infrastructure and Public Facilities Officer (PPSU) is working diligently to transport boxes and voting booths to the Matraman Youth Sports Arena in East Jakarta. This centralized location aims to streamline the voting process and ensure a smooth experience for all voters.

In an effort to maintain the secrecy of voting, mobile phones have been prohibited at the polling booths in accordance with Article 25 (e) PKPU. This measure, along with increased surveillance at all polling stations, is expected to minimize potential electoral fraud.

Strengthening Election Supervision

Advertisment

The Election Supervisory Board (Bawaslu) of West Papua Province has announced that it will increase its surveillance efforts at all polling stations. To this end, 3,005 supervisors have been appointed, including 258 district level supervisors, 824 village/ward level supervisors, and 1,923 polling station supervisors.

However, the number of election supervisors is limited, and witnesses are required for each election contestation. To address this challenge, Bawaslu is actively coordinating with local government, TNI-police, religious leaders, indigenous figures, community leaders, youth figures, and political parties. Together, they aim to ensure peaceful and safe elections.

A Commitment to Integrity

The ten prosecutors assigned to support KPU have signed an integrity pact, reinforcing their commitment to upholding the highest standards of conduct during the election process. By working closely with KPU, these state attorneys will be better equipped to handle any lawsuits that may arise concerning the elections.

As February 13, 2024, draws near, the people of West Papua can take solace in knowing that their election process is being carefully monitored and protected by a dedicated team of professionals. It is this commitment to integrity that will ultimately determine the success of the upcoming elections.