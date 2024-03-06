West Midlands Mayor Unveils £250,000 Boost for Ethnic Minority Business Hubs

Amid an inspiring gathering at Aston University, Andy Street, the Mayor of the West Midlands, has announced a significant funding injection of £250,000 to establish community-led business hubs aimed at empowering ethnic minority businesses. This move, part of a broader effort to foster inclusive economic growth, was highlighted during an event hosted by the Centre for Ethnic Minority Entrepreneurship (CREME) in collaboration with NatWest.

Advertisment

Unlocking Potential: Time to Change Report

The event, dubbed 'Time to Change: Power of Partnerships,' served as a platform to discuss the implementation of the Time to Change report's recommendations, which aim to increase the ethnic minority business share of the UK's gross value added (GVA) to £100bn. Professor Aleks Subic of Aston University underscored the report's pivotal role in the University's strategy and its significance in addressing the systemic challenges that ethnic minority entrepreneurs face, particularly in accessing finance and business support.

Community-Led Hubs: A New Dawn for Entrepreneurship

Advertisment

The announcement of the £250,000 funding towards the creation of three community-led business support hubs marks a groundbreaking initiative. These hubs are envisioned as local centers for business growth, providing a collaborative space for the West Midlands community. Andy Street emphasized the importance of these hubs in capitalizing on the potential of ethnic minority businesses to contribute significantly to the region's economy. The West Midlands Combined Authority's (WMCA) commitment to this cause reflects a strategic move to nurture small business owners from diverse backgrounds, enabling them to thrive.

Collaboration at the Heart of Progress

The event saw key figures, including Professor Monder Ram, director of CREME, and Sharniya Ferdinand, Enterprise Community Strategy director at NatWest, reiterating the importance of collaboration in moving forward. The partnership between CREME and NatWest, rooted in evidence-based research and shared values, exemplifies a united front in the pursuit of unlocking the economic potential of ethnic minority entrepreneurs across the UK. This collective effort underscores the belief that by working together, significant strides can be made in achieving inclusive economic growth.

As the West Midlands positions itself as a leader in advancing the cause of ethnic minority entrepreneurship, the implications of this initiative extend far beyond the immediate economic benefits. By fostering an environment that supports diversity and inclusion, the region sets a precedent for others to follow, contributing to a more equitable and prosperous future for all. The journey ahead promises to be one of innovation, collaboration, and transformation, with the potential to reshape the landscape of entrepreneurship in the UK.