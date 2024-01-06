en English
India

Final Electoral Rolls Distributed for Four Assembly Constituencies in West Jaintia Hills

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:28 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 6:34 am EST
Final Electoral Rolls Distributed for Four Assembly Constituencies in West Jaintia Hills

On January 5, final electoral rolls for four Assembly Constituencies in West Jaintia Hills, namely Nartiang (ST), Jowai (ST), Raliang (ST), and Mowkaiaw (ST), were officially distributed to representatives of various political parties.

This distribution took place at the Deputy Commissioner’s office conference room in Jowai, under the presiding of District Election Officer, B.S Sohliya, IAS. Additional Deputy Commissioners B. Blah, D V Lyngdoh, and HML Kynta were also present during this significant event.

The electoral rolls that have been prepared with reference to January 1, 2024, adhere to the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960. They are now available for public scrutiny at the Deputy Commissioner’s office and designated polling stations during the working hours.

India Politics
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

