Final Electoral Rolls Distributed for Four Assembly Constituencies in West Jaintia Hills

On January 5, final electoral rolls for four Assembly Constituencies in West Jaintia Hills, namely Nartiang (ST), Jowai (ST), Raliang (ST), and Mowkaiaw (ST), were officially distributed to representatives of various political parties.

This distribution took place at the Deputy Commissioner’s office conference room in Jowai, under the presiding of District Election Officer, B.S Sohliya, IAS. Additional Deputy Commissioners B. Blah, D V Lyngdoh, and HML Kynta were also present during this significant event.

The electoral rolls that have been prepared with reference to January 1, 2024, adhere to the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960. They are now available for public scrutiny at the Deputy Commissioner’s office and designated polling stations during the working hours.