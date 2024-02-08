West Bengal's State Budget 2024-25: A Balance Between Social Welfare and Infrastructure Development

West Bengal's state budget for the financial year 2024-25, presented by Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya, has been a subject of extensive analysis and debate. The budget, anchored in social welfare, job creation, and infrastructure expansion, prioritizes initiatives across sectors like education, healthcare, and urban development. However, the Central Government stands accused of denying West Bengal's due and withholding critical funds, particularly within rural development programmes like MGNREGA.

Advertisment

Striving for Social Welfare and Infrastructure Development

The budget's focus on social welfare initiatives and infrastructure growth manifests the state government's dedication to meeting its citizens' needs. The enhanced financial aid under the 'Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme, particularly for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes communities, illustrates a targeted strategy to uplift marginalized groups. The funds allocated for numerous welfare schemes align with the government's endeavours to secure the wellbeing of women and children, as demonstrated by the substantial applications received for schemes like 'Lakshmir Bhandar', Old Age Pension, and Widow Pension.

Critique from the Opposition

Advertisment

Critiques from opposition parties, especially the CPI(M), have labelled the budget as 'directionless' in offering livelihood opportunities. Concerns escalate around rising state borrowings, the state's capacity to service debt, and the lack of tangible measures to address unemployment, particularly in rural regions. The effectiveness of the 'Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme and its adequacy compared to similar initiatives in other states has also been questioned by the opposition.

Reactions from the Industry

N. G. Khaitan, President of the Bharat Chamber of Commerce, praised the Finance Minister for presenting a 'fairly balanced' budget. His views highlight the budget's potential to attract global players, stimulate infrastructure development, boost exports, and increase agricultural productivity. His comments underscore the budget's positive facets, including its emphasis on skill development, social security, employment generation, and commitment to transparent governance.

Advertisment

Interplay of State and Central Governments

The budget presentation also illuminates the broader dynamics of intergovernmental relations, particularly the contentious issue of fund distribution between the state and central governments. The Finance Minister's allegations of the Central Government withholding substantial funds for state programs like MGNREGA and rural development spotlight the underlying tensions in fiscal federalism. This angle adds another layer to the budget discourse, reaching beyond mere fiscal numbers to delve into the complex network of political and administrative relationships between state and central authorities.

In conclusion, West Bengal's state budget for the financial year 2024-25 encapsulates a multifaceted narrative, comprising social welfare, job creation, infrastructure development, and intergovernmental dynamics. As the budget unfolds and its outcomes become tangible, it will be pivotal to monitor its impact and the extent to which it caters to the diverse needs and challenges of the state and its people.