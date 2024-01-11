West Bengal’s Chief Minister Renews Call for State’s Renaming and Recognition for Ganga Sagar Mela

The Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, has once again urged the central government to rename the state to ‘Bangla’. This plea is not a new one, as the West Bengal assembly has previously passed a bill proposing this very change. Despite the assembly’s action and Banerjee’s repeated demands, the central government has yet to act upon it.

‘Bangla’ for Better Representation

Banerjee’s argument for the name change is twofold. Firstly, she believes that ‘Bangla’ would give the state a better representation in alphabetical listings. In many competitions and events, the participants are arranged alphabetically, and as such, ‘Bangla’ would be listed before ‘West Bengal’. Secondly, she believes the name ‘Bangla’ would not necessitate a division, providing the example of Punjab, a region that exists in both Pakistan and India.

The Historical Precedence of Name Changes

In making her case, Banerjee drew comparisons with previous name changes, such as Bombay becoming Mumbai and Orissa becoming Odisha. She questioned why West Bengal cannot undergo a similar transformation. Over the years, the West Bengal government has suggested alternative names like ‘Paschim Banga’ and ‘Bongo’, but ‘Bangla’ has now become the preferred choice.

Seeking ‘National Fair’ Status for Ganga Sagar Mela

In addition to the name change, Banerjee has also requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to grant the Ganga Sagar Mela the status of a ‘national fair’. Despite the annual occurrence of the Mela and the large number of attendees, it has not received the same recognition or financial support from the central government as the Kumbh Mela, which already holds this status. Banerjee seeks to elevate the Ganga Sagar Mela to a similar level of importance, recognizing its significance and the cultural value it holds for the people of West Bengal.