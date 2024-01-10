en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

West Bengal Grapples with Spiraling Corruption Scandal: Impact on TMC’s Reputation and Future Prospects

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 10, 2024 at 6:16 pm EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 8:58 pm EST
West Bengal Grapples with Spiraling Corruption Scandal: Impact on TMC’s Reputation and Future Prospects

In a political climate teeming with allegations and accusations, West Bengal finds itself grappling with a spiraling corruption scandal. At the epicenter of this maelstrom is the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), with several of its key members, including ministers and MLAs, being implicated and imprisoned.

Allegations and Accusations: The TMC under Fire

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the stalwart leader of TMC, is facing the heat of these allegations in what is proving to be a significant challenge in her third term. In a recent debate in the West Bengal Assembly, Banerjee dismissed the opposition’s corruption charges as baseless. She likened them to pickpockets crying ‘thief’ to deflect attention, suggesting an orchestrated attempt to tarnish the TMC’s reputation.

However, the opposition, primarily the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led by Suvendu Adhikari, has been relentless in its attack. The BJP has been vocal about various scams, including the infamous Saradha chit fund scam, the school recruitment scam, and the public distribution system (PDS) scam, all allegedly involving TMC members.

The Enforcement Directorate’s Findings

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), responsible for investigating economic crimes, has been meticulously probing these cases. The ED recently estimated the PDS scam, involving state food minister Jyotipriyo Mallick and TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh, at a staggering ₹9,000-₹10,000 crore. The probe also revealed indications of funds being siphoned off to Dubai, further deepening the intrigue.

The Impact on TMC’s Reputation and Future Prospects

Regardless of Banerjee’s reputation as a symbol of honesty, frugality, and her claims of surviving on book royalties, the relentless barrage of corruption allegations has significantly dented the TMC’s image. The apparent lack of significant action against the implicated party members only adds fuel to the fire.

The ongoing scandal has provided ample ammunition for the opposition, potentially threatening the TMC’s prospects in the upcoming Lok Sabha election. The BJP, in particular, is aiming to leverage these allegations to secure a substantial number of seats in West Bengal, further intensifying the political battlefield.

0
India Politics
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
48 mins ago
IndiGo's New Year Sale: A Step Towards Affordable and Enhanced Air Travel
India’s leading airline, IndiGo, has set the stage for an exciting start to the year with its New Year Sale, offering discounted rates for domestic and international flights. The sale, which will run from January 9 to January 11, presents fares as low as Rs 1,799 for domestic flights and Rs 3,591 for international flights.
IndiGo's New Year Sale: A Step Towards Affordable and Enhanced Air Travel
Tragic Tale of Personal Conflict and Professional Downfall: Police Say Suchana Seth Orchestrated Son's Murder in Goa
59 mins ago
Tragic Tale of Personal Conflict and Professional Downfall: Police Say Suchana Seth Orchestrated Son's Murder in Goa
IIT Kharagpur Launches Faculty Recruitment Drive with Attractive Salaries
1 hour ago
IIT Kharagpur Launches Faculty Recruitment Drive with Attractive Salaries
Punjab Lokpal Summons AAP MLA Dr. Amandeep Kaur Arora Over Corruption Allegations
51 mins ago
Punjab Lokpal Summons AAP MLA Dr. Amandeep Kaur Arora Over Corruption Allegations
Supreme Court Reversal in Bilkis Bano Case: A Spotlight on Executive Clemency
52 mins ago
Supreme Court Reversal in Bilkis Bano Case: A Spotlight on Executive Clemency
Tata Consultancy Services Set to Announce Q3 FY24 Results: A Closer Look
57 mins ago
Tata Consultancy Services Set to Announce Q3 FY24 Results: A Closer Look
Latest Headlines
World News
Republicans Defend Seats in Virginia Special Elections, Preserving Status Quo
16 seconds
Republicans Defend Seats in Virginia Special Elections, Preserving Status Quo
Kentucky Senator Reignites Campaign to Align State Elections with Presidential Cycle
43 seconds
Kentucky Senator Reignites Campaign to Align State Elections with Presidential Cycle
Bangladesh Unveils New Council of Ministers: A Blend of Experience and Innovation
1 min
Bangladesh Unveils New Council of Ministers: A Blend of Experience and Innovation
Vince Williams Jr. Signs Historic Contract with Memphis Grizzlies, Biyombo Waived
1 min
Vince Williams Jr. Signs Historic Contract with Memphis Grizzlies, Biyombo Waived
AnMed Secures $126.7M for Healthcare Expansion in Anderson and Pickens Counties
1 min
AnMed Secures $126.7M for Healthcare Expansion in Anderson and Pickens Counties
Senator Ted Budd's Middle East Journey: A Call to Action
2 mins
Senator Ted Budd's Middle East Journey: A Call to Action
Hunter Biden Stirs Controversy with Unexpected Appearance at Contempt Hearing
3 mins
Hunter Biden Stirs Controversy with Unexpected Appearance at Contempt Hearing
A Clarion Call for Constitutional Reform in Trinidad and Tobago: The Second Republic
3 mins
A Clarion Call for Constitutional Reform in Trinidad and Tobago: The Second Republic
Manitoba Government Pledges New Acute Care Beds at St. Boniface Hospital Amidst Staffing Crisis
3 mins
Manitoba Government Pledges New Acute Care Beds at St. Boniface Hospital Amidst Staffing Crisis
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2 hours
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
4 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
5 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
6 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
6 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
10 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
11 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
13 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
14 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app