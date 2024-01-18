West Bengal Governor Proactively Addresses Security Concerns Ahead of Ram Temple Consecration

In the wake of concerns raised by opposition parties about a potential law and order situation in West Bengal on January 22, Governor CV Ananda Bose has initiated proactive measures. The date coincides with the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, a significant religious event that carries a high potential for civic disturbances.

Maintaining Law and Order

Bose has reached out to the state’s Chief Secretary BP Gopalika, seeking detailed information about the security arrangements planned for the day. His action underscores the state’s commitment to maintaining peace and stability, particularly during significant religious events. The Governor’s proactive approach reflects an understanding of the potential disturbances that could arise from such occasions.

Official Confirmation

A Raj Bhavan official has confirmed the Governor’s communication. An email has been sent to Gopalika, and a hard copy of the request will also be dispatched. This move by Bose is seen as an attempt to ensure the smooth conduct of the day’s events and to prevent any potential law and order situation.

Political Implications

Adding to the complexity of the situation, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced a ‘Sampriti Rally’ on the same day. This announcement has led Suvendu Adhikari, the leader of the opposition, to appeal to the Calcutta High Court, seeking a postponement of the rally. The confluence of a major religious event and a political rally on the same day has further heightened concerns over possible disturbances in the state.