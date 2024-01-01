en English
India

West Bengal Declares Bengali New Year Day ‘State Day’, Adopts New State Song

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:16 am EST
West Bengal Declares Bengali New Year Day 'State Day', Adopts New State Song

West Bengal, under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has announced a significant shift in cultural protocol, designating the Bengali New Year day as the State Day and adopting a patriotic song by Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore as the official state song. The song, titled “Banglar mati, Banglar jol, Banglar bayu, Banglar fol”, encapsulates the essence of Bengal’s land, water, wind, and crops.

A New Dawn for Bengal’s Cultural Identity

This new direction for West Bengal stems from a resolution passed in the state assembly last August. The resolution proposed that the Bengali New Year Day, which usually falls on April 14 or 15, be commemorated as the state’s foundation day. This is a stark contrast to the previous observance on June 20, a date advised by the Centre, and one that Chief Minister Banerjee has openly opposed.

‘State Day’ and ‘State Song’: Symbols of Pride and Heritage

The State Day, or Bangla Diwas, is intended to be a respectful and dignified annual celebration for the people of West Bengal. The government order mandates that the state song be played at all state government functions, culminating with the National Anthem. This move is a testament to the desire to celebrate Bengal’s cultural heritage, as expressed by Chief Minister Banerjee.

Controversy Surrounding the Previous Foundation Day

The previous commemoration date, June 20, has been the subject of criticism by the ruling party, the TMC. It is seen as a painful reminder of the 1947 resolution passed by the Bengal Assembly to divide the Bengal province. In an attempt to address the issue, an all-party meeting was convened, but major opposition parties like the BJP, Congress, and CPI-M were noticeably absent.

It’s clear that the adoption of the Bengali New Year Day as the State Day and the choice of the state anthem are more than symbolic gestures. They represent a concerted effort to reclaim and celebrate the cultural identity of Bengal, a region rich in history, tradition, and artistic expression.

India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

