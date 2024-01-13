en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

West Bengal Congress President Slams State’s Law and Order Situation, Citing TMC’s Failures

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:50 am EST
West Bengal Congress President Slams State’s Law and Order Situation, Citing TMC’s Failures

The law and order situation in West Bengal, India, has been thrust into the spotlight once again, with Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the president of the West Bengal Congress, launching a scathing critique of the state’s current conditions. In a statement disseminated by leading news agency ANI, Chowdhury painted a grim picture of the state’s affairs, blaming the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) for the turmoil.

Discontent Brews in Bengal

Chowdhury’s indictment of the TMC administration reflects the growing discontent among opposition parties regarding the government’s handling of law and order. The West Bengal Congress President’s concern over the deteriorating situation speaks volumes about the political tensions simmering in the state. Violence, corruption, and what Chowdhury refers to as ‘political thuggery,’ orchestrated by TMC, have seemingly become the order of the day.

Internal Strife within TMC

Aside from the escalating law and order crisis, the article also highlights the internal strife brewing within the TMC. The party’s unity and leadership are seemingly under question, which further exacerbates the state’s precarious situation. The internal discord within the ruling party signifies a lack of coherent strategy and leadership, raising eyebrows about its ability to effectively govern and address the state’s issues.

Criticism of Mamata Banerjee’s Government

Chowdhury’s comments offer a sharp critique of Mamata Banerjee’s government. The Congress leader pointed out the need for leaders who uphold the law and genuinely care for the people. He accused the Banerjee administration of failing in its governance duties, suggesting that the state’s law and order issue would not improve as long as TMC remains in power. This highlights the opposition’s growing dissatisfaction with current administration and their determination to voice their concerns publicly.

0
India Politics
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
1 min ago
'HanuMan' Producers File Complaint with TFPC Over Unfair Theatre Practices
The Telugu film ‘HanuMan,’ an integral part of Prasanth Varma’s cinematic universe, which premiered on January 12, has already created a storm in the industry. Starring Teja Sajja, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Amritha Aiyer, the film was released in celebration of the Sankranthi festival. Despite a successful opening day at the box office, the production and
'HanuMan' Producers File Complaint with TFPC Over Unfair Theatre Practices
Kerala Youth Congress President Demands Apology and Damages from CPI(M) State Secretary
3 mins ago
Kerala Youth Congress President Demands Apology and Damages from CPI(M) State Secretary
RDC Concrete Plans IPO in January 2025 Amid Expansion Plans
4 mins ago
RDC Concrete Plans IPO in January 2025 Amid Expansion Plans
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Rahul Gandhi's March for Justice from Manipur
1 min ago
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Rahul Gandhi's March for Justice from Manipur
A Decade of Leadership: The Captaincy Carousel of Punjab Kings
2 mins ago
A Decade of Leadership: The Captaincy Carousel of Punjab Kings
APCC Secretary Apurba Bhattacharya Resigns from Congress Amid Internal Discord
3 mins ago
APCC Secretary Apurba Bhattacharya Resigns from Congress Amid Internal Discord
Latest Headlines
World News
Last-Chance Olympic Qualifiers: Canadian Women's Field Hockey Team Eyes Paris 2024
34 seconds
Last-Chance Olympic Qualifiers: Canadian Women's Field Hockey Team Eyes Paris 2024
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Rahul Gandhi's March for Justice from Manipur
1 min
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Rahul Gandhi's March for Justice from Manipur
Ibrahim Babangida's Unsuccessful Attempt to Befriend Human Rights Activist Gani Fawehinmi
2 mins
Ibrahim Babangida's Unsuccessful Attempt to Befriend Human Rights Activist Gani Fawehinmi
Victoria's Rising Stars Shine in NHL 2024 Draft Rankings
2 mins
Victoria's Rising Stars Shine in NHL 2024 Draft Rankings
A Decade of Leadership: The Captaincy Carousel of Punjab Kings
2 mins
A Decade of Leadership: The Captaincy Carousel of Punjab Kings
Nottingham Forest and Napoli Negotiate for Midfielder Orel Mangala's Transfer
3 mins
Nottingham Forest and Napoli Negotiate for Midfielder Orel Mangala's Transfer
Unmasking the New COVID-19 Surge: Seasonal Implications and the JN.1 Variant
3 mins
Unmasking the New COVID-19 Surge: Seasonal Implications and the JN.1 Variant
APCC Secretary Apurba Bhattacharya Resigns from Congress Amid Internal Discord
3 mins
APCC Secretary Apurba Bhattacharya Resigns from Congress Amid Internal Discord
Kerala Youth Congress President Demands Apology and Damages from CPI(M) State Secretary
3 mins
Kerala Youth Congress President Demands Apology and Damages from CPI(M) State Secretary
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
49 mins
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
1 hour
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
5 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
5 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
6 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
6 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
6 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
7 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
9 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app