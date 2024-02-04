West Bengal BJP President Accuses CM Mamata Banerjee of 'Drama' Amid MGNREGA Fund Protests

Amid a growing political storm, West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar accuses Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of fabricating 'drama' over the protests concerning the delay in the release of MGNREGA funds. This accusation calls into question the authenticity of the state government's commitment to its citizens, particularly the 21 lakh MGNREGA workers awaiting their wages.

Banerjee's Counter

In response to the accusations, Mamata Banerjee announced the West Bengal government's plan to pay the pending wages of the 21 lakh MGNREGA workers by February 21. Asserting her administration's commitment to the state's welfare, she pointed out that the central government has been withholding these funds for two years. The move has sparked a contentious dialogue between the state and the central government, with the Trinamool Congress vocalizing their criticism against the central government's delays in fund allocation for various social security programs.

The Centre's Stance

The Ministry of Rural Development, on the other hand, has clarified that the release of funds to West Bengal was halted due to the state's non-compliance with central government directives. This statement throws light on the intricacies of the bureaucratic mechanism and the pivotal role of compliance in the release of funds.

The Political Drama Unfolds

In December, Mamata Banerjee, along with a delegation, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the release of MGNREGA funds. Emphasizing the state's financial needs for various schemes and the lack of support during natural calamities, the meeting underscored the brewing tension between the state and the central government. Amid this political drama, the BJP President's accusation of Banerjee 'performing drama' adds a new layer to the unfolding narrative. The confrontation, marked by protests led by Trinamool Youth Congress activists and pledges for more intense agitations, highlights the charged political atmosphere in West Bengal.