en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

West Asia’s Geopolitical Transformation: The Axis of Resistance and Al Aqsa Storm Operation

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: December 30, 2023 at 3:34 pm EST
West Asia’s Geopolitical Transformation: The Axis of Resistance and Al Aqsa Storm Operation

West Asia stands on the brink of a geopolitical transformation, significantly shaped by the Al Aqsa Storm Operation, also known as Al Aqsa Flood. This event, which has been impacting the region’s balance of power, signals a decline in United States influence and a rising defiance against the Israeli regime by the Axis of Resistance, an alliance of entities opposing US hegemony and Israeli occupation.

The Axis of Resistance

The Axis, determined to safeguard regional security and eradicate what they perceive as an extension of US power – the Zionist occupation, has been growing increasingly assertive. The Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement, a critical component of the Axis, remains on high alert against any threat from Israel, which they believe is incapable of independently jeopardizing the region without US support. Hezbollah’s leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, underlines Lebanon’s national interest in combating Israel and safeguarding Gaza, since a defeat in Gaza could pose a threat to Lebanon itself.

US Presence in West Asia

Nasrallah also dismisses the might of the US Navy in the Mediterranean, referencing past US military setbacks in the region. This critique suggests that the US might need to reconsider its presence in West Asia, in light of the Israeli regime’s inability to secure US interests. The divergence between the US’s preference for a political solution and Israel’s more aggressive tactics – such as efforts to displace Gazans – is becoming increasingly conspicuous. This discrepancy, coupled with Israel’s military setbacks, might compel the US to realign its strategy with the emerging regional power dynamics.

Ripple Effects of the Al Aqsa Storm Operation

The recent assassination of Sayyid Razi Mousavi, a senior Iranian military advisor, has been pointed out as a potential Israeli attempt to broaden the regional conflict and draw the US into direct military action. Further, the Al Aqsa Storm Operation is reshaping the region’s face in the multipolar world, highlighting the diminishing influence of the US in West Asia and resistance against the Israeli regime. The Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement is alert to the need to shield the country and the region from the Zionist entity, perceived as an extension of US power. The US is compelled to rethink its presence, given the Zionist entity’s failure to protect its interests.

0
Politics United States
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Taiwan's 2024 Presidential Election: Shift in Polls, China Tensions, and Economic Challenges

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Serbian Students Escalate Protest Demanding Minister's Resignation

By Salman Akhtar

US Prosecutors Drop Six Charges Against FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried

By Rizwan Shah

Dominic Cummings: A Visit to Downing Street Sparks Speculation

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

The Secret Meeting That Could Shape UK's Political Landscape ...
@Politics · 43 mins
The Secret Meeting That Could Shape UK's Political Landscape ...
heart comment 0
Erdogan Calls for Separation of Sports and Politics Amid Global Debate

By Salman Khan

Erdogan Calls for Separation of Sports and Politics Amid Global Debate
PM Modi Addresses Inflation and Unemployment Concerns in Exclusive Interview

By Dil Bar Irshad

PM Modi Addresses Inflation and Unemployment Concerns in Exclusive Interview
Year in Review: Uganda’s Journey Through 2023 and the Road Ahead

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Year in Review: Uganda's Journey Through 2023 and the Road Ahead
Fra Hughes Criticizes Israel’s Military Actions in Gaza: A Deeper Look at Civilian Impact

By Waqas Arain

Fra Hughes Criticizes Israel's Military Actions in Gaza: A Deeper Look at Civilian Impact
Latest Headlines
World News
Ugandan Football Mourns: Former Uganda Cranes Winger Ibrahim Buwembo Passes Away
2 mins
Ugandan Football Mourns: Former Uganda Cranes Winger Ibrahim Buwembo Passes Away
Taiwan's 2024 Presidential Election: Shift in Polls, China Tensions, and Economic Challenges
11 mins
Taiwan's 2024 Presidential Election: Shift in Polls, China Tensions, and Economic Challenges
Dallas Cowboys vs. Detroit Lions: A Crucial NFC Showdown
22 mins
Dallas Cowboys vs. Detroit Lions: A Crucial NFC Showdown
Dallas Cowboys vs. Detroit Lions: A Crucial NFC Showdown
22 mins
Dallas Cowboys vs. Detroit Lions: A Crucial NFC Showdown
St. John's Triumphs Over Hofstra in a Tightly Contested Game
28 mins
St. John's Triumphs Over Hofstra in a Tightly Contested Game
Detroit Lions' Remarkable Journey: From Underdogs to NFC North Champions
30 mins
Detroit Lions' Remarkable Journey: From Underdogs to NFC North Champions
Grieving Mother Advocates for Better Asthma Training in Schools After Daughter's Tragic Death
30 mins
Grieving Mother Advocates for Better Asthma Training in Schools After Daughter's Tragic Death
Pat Cummins and Usman Khawaja: Pillars of Australian Cricket in 2023
31 mins
Pat Cummins and Usman Khawaja: Pillars of Australian Cricket in 2023
Serbian Students Escalate Protest Demanding Minister's Resignation
31 mins
Serbian Students Escalate Protest Demanding Minister's Resignation
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
3 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
5 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
6 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
8 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
8 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
8 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
8 hours
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?
8 hours
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app