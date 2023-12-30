West Asia’s Geopolitical Transformation: The Axis of Resistance and Al Aqsa Storm Operation

West Asia stands on the brink of a geopolitical transformation, significantly shaped by the Al Aqsa Storm Operation, also known as Al Aqsa Flood. This event, which has been impacting the region’s balance of power, signals a decline in United States influence and a rising defiance against the Israeli regime by the Axis of Resistance, an alliance of entities opposing US hegemony and Israeli occupation.

The Axis of Resistance

The Axis, determined to safeguard regional security and eradicate what they perceive as an extension of US power – the Zionist occupation, has been growing increasingly assertive. The Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement, a critical component of the Axis, remains on high alert against any threat from Israel, which they believe is incapable of independently jeopardizing the region without US support. Hezbollah’s leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, underlines Lebanon’s national interest in combating Israel and safeguarding Gaza, since a defeat in Gaza could pose a threat to Lebanon itself.

US Presence in West Asia

Nasrallah also dismisses the might of the US Navy in the Mediterranean, referencing past US military setbacks in the region. This critique suggests that the US might need to reconsider its presence in West Asia, in light of the Israeli regime’s inability to secure US interests. The divergence between the US’s preference for a political solution and Israel’s more aggressive tactics – such as efforts to displace Gazans – is becoming increasingly conspicuous. This discrepancy, coupled with Israel’s military setbacks, might compel the US to realign its strategy with the emerging regional power dynamics.

Ripple Effects of the Al Aqsa Storm Operation

