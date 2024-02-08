West and Central African Leaders Pledge to Foster Sustainable Growth with World Bank Support

Leaders from West and Central African nations convened in Abuja, pledging to foster sustainable growth and development in the region. This commitment was made during a significant meeting with World Bank Group officials, including the World Bank Regional Vice-President for Western and Central Africa, Mr. Ousmane Diagana, and the World Bank Managing Director of Operations, Ms. Anna Bjerde.

Abuja Roundtable: A Beacon of Hope for West and Central Africa

The gathering, christened the "Abuja Roundtable for Economic Transformation in West and Central Africa," centered around discussing development priorities such as human capital enhancement, job creation, food security, and financial inclusion. It underscored the necessity for regional harmonization of reforms, private sector mobilization, and economic transformation.

The statement, co-signed by Nigeria's Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, and Mr. Diagana, accentuated the indispensable role of sustained political commitments and regional body capacity building. The leaders concurred on the significance of a robust Individual Development Account (IDA) and vowed to collaborate for a substantial IDA-21 replenishment.

World Bank Group: A Catalyst for Change

The role of the World Bank Group (WBG) was acknowledged as a crucial partner in this transformation, with its ongoing evolution anticipated to augment support for the region. The roundtable concluded with a resolution to invest in resilient infrastructure, such as electricity, digitalization, and transportation, to promote inclusive growth and fiscal stability.

The World Bank has already committed over $15 billion to bolster 30 development programmes across Nigeria, focusing on improving lives and growing the economy. During her visit to Abuja, the Managing Director Operations of the World Bank, Anna Bjerde, discussed key areas including the economy, energy, and job creation.

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) is also heavily investing in Nigeria, with $2 billion dedicated to supporting businesses and promoting sustainable practices. Ms. Bjerde also met with leaders from Nigeria’s private sector to shape the World Bank’s future support for Nigeria.

Towards a Prosperous and United West and Central Africa

The leaders emphasized unity and dedication to a shared vision of prosperity and the need for economic transformation through the creation of the right conditions for development. They recognized the importance of strong national leadership and significant private sector investments.

The roundtable served as a testament to the collective will of the leaders to bring about positive change in the region. As they work towards a brighter future, the world watches with bated breath, hopeful that this collaboration will indeed usher in an era of sustainable growth and development in West and Central Africa.

In the dance of humanity with mortality, what new steps are being learned, and what's at stake? The leaders of West and Central Africa are taking bold steps towards a prosperous, united region. Their commitment to sustainable growth and development, supported by the World Bank Group, could be the game-changer the region needs.