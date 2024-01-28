West African Nations Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger Exit ECOWAS, Form 'Alliance of Sahel States'

Three West African nations - Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger - have announced their immediate withdrawal from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

This unprecedented move follows a series of sanctions imposed by the regional bloc on the countries in the wake of military coups. Niger experienced a coup in July 2023, Burkina Faso in 2022, and Mali in 2020.

The military takeovers led to the suspension of these nations from ECOWAS, with Niger and Mali facing severe sanctions.

Alliance of Sahel States

In response to their treatment by ECOWAS, the three nations have formed a coalition known as the 'Alliance of Sahel States'. This decision comes after a planned meeting in Niamey, the capital of Niger, was largely ignored by ECOWAS members.

Niger's newly appointed prime minister, representing the military regime, accused ECOWAS of 'bad faith' in its dealings with the country.

Increasing Regional Tensions

The withdrawal from ECOWAS comes at a time of heightened tension in the region, with escalating jihadist violence and deepening poverty. The exit is also aligned with the French military's withdrawal from the Sahel, raising fears of conflict spreading to the southern Gulf of Guinea states.

The leaders of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger have described their exit from ECOWAS as a 'sovereign decision', made without hesitation. This move signifies a bold step for the three nations, marking a new chapter in their political journey and a possible shift in the diplomatic dynamics of the West African region.