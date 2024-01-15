en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Welsh Government’s Draft Child Poverty Strategy Under Fire

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:16 pm EST
Welsh Government’s Draft Child Poverty Strategy Under Fire

The Welsh Government’s draft strategy for combating child poverty has come under fire in the Senedd for its lack of specific targets and accountability measures. This criticism was led by Jenny Rathbone, who emphasized that child poverty remains a persistent issue, not only in Wales but globally. Despite Wales achieving significant strides in reducing child poverty rates, only outdone by Northern Ireland and London, the current strategy’s vague nature has raised concerns.

Persistent Child Poverty

While 28% of children in Wales live in poverty, the draft strategy lacks the ambition and focus necessary to address this issue. This lack of specificity in the plan was a point of criticism brought forth by Jane Dodds, a Liberal Democrat and former child protection social worker. Dodds stressed the importance of setting clear targets as a means of fostering political courage and holding the government accountable.

Rising Rates and Severe Impacts

The concerns voiced by Sarah Murphy and Jayne Bryant revolved around the increasing rates of child poverty and its detrimental impacts on children’s health, education, and overall well-being. Child poverty, if left unaddressed, could result in higher child mortality rates, mental health issues, and poor academic performance. These issues underscore the urgency for a robust and targeted strategy.

Accountability and Future Plans

The Welsh Government’s approach has been criticized for spreading the responsibility of tackling poverty across various government portfolios. Critics argue this approach leads to a lack of clear accountability. Despite this, Social Justice Minister Jane Hutt announced that the new child poverty strategy would be launched on January 23rd. Hutt affirmed that every minister has responsibilities under the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child. The Senedd also debated a Plaid Cymru motion on child poverty and educational attainment, proposing free school meals extensions. However, the motion was defeated by a vote of 10-39, and an amended motion by the Welsh Government was narrowly passed.

0
Politics Social Issues United Kingdom
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
8 seconds ago
Supreme Court Upholds Bassey Otu's Victory: Prof. Sandy Onor Congratulates
In a defining turn of events, the Supreme Court has ratified the electoral victory of Governor Bassey Otu and Deputy Governor Peter Odey of Cross River State, thereby dismissing the appeal lodged by Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Prof. Sandy Onor. The ruling further solidifies the leadership of Otu and Odey, who were elected as
Supreme Court Upholds Bassey Otu's Victory: Prof. Sandy Onor Congratulates
Former U.S. Official Reassures Taiwan of 'Rock Solid' Commitment and Continued Relationship
2 mins ago
Former U.S. Official Reassures Taiwan of 'Rock Solid' Commitment and Continued Relationship
Trump's Private Meeting with Iowa Pastors: A Strategic Play for Evangelical Support
4 mins ago
Trump's Private Meeting with Iowa Pastors: A Strategic Play for Evangelical Support
2024 US Elections: A Political Landscape in Flux
20 seconds ago
2024 US Elections: A Political Landscape in Flux
Fatal Incident in Coachella Leads to Swift Arrest
23 seconds ago
Fatal Incident in Coachella Leads to Swift Arrest
Predictions of Intensified Chinese Coercion Tactics Towards Taiwan Post-Election
1 min ago
Predictions of Intensified Chinese Coercion Tactics Towards Taiwan Post-Election
Latest Headlines
World News
Supreme Court Upholds Bassey Otu's Victory: Prof. Sandy Onor Congratulates
8 seconds
Supreme Court Upholds Bassey Otu's Victory: Prof. Sandy Onor Congratulates
SOPHiA GENETICS and Karkinos Healthcare Partner to Disrupt Cancer Care in India
15 seconds
SOPHiA GENETICS and Karkinos Healthcare Partner to Disrupt Cancer Care in India
Super Bowl Rings: More Than Just a Symbol of Triumph
16 seconds
Super Bowl Rings: More Than Just a Symbol of Triumph
2024 US Elections: A Political Landscape in Flux
20 seconds
2024 US Elections: A Political Landscape in Flux
Cricket: New Zealand Captain Kane Williamson Sidelined for Rest of T20 Series Due to Injury
22 seconds
Cricket: New Zealand Captain Kane Williamson Sidelined for Rest of T20 Series Due to Injury
AFC Wild-Card Game Breaks Records with Unprecedented Streaming Viewership
22 seconds
AFC Wild-Card Game Breaks Records with Unprecedented Streaming Viewership
Nanoplastics in Bottled Water: A Health Risk Severely Underestimated?
42 seconds
Nanoplastics in Bottled Water: A Health Risk Severely Underestimated?
Predictions of Intensified Chinese Coercion Tactics Towards Taiwan Post-Election
1 min
Predictions of Intensified Chinese Coercion Tactics Towards Taiwan Post-Election
Former U.S. Official Reassures Taiwan of 'Rock Solid' Commitment and Continued Relationship
2 mins
Former U.S. Official Reassures Taiwan of 'Rock Solid' Commitment and Continued Relationship
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
20 mins
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
1 hour
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
3 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
3 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
3 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
4 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
4 hours
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app