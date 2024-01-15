Welsh Government’s Draft Child Poverty Strategy Under Fire

The Welsh Government’s draft strategy for combating child poverty has come under fire in the Senedd for its lack of specific targets and accountability measures. This criticism was led by Jenny Rathbone, who emphasized that child poverty remains a persistent issue, not only in Wales but globally. Despite Wales achieving significant strides in reducing child poverty rates, only outdone by Northern Ireland and London, the current strategy’s vague nature has raised concerns.

Persistent Child Poverty

While 28% of children in Wales live in poverty, the draft strategy lacks the ambition and focus necessary to address this issue. This lack of specificity in the plan was a point of criticism brought forth by Jane Dodds, a Liberal Democrat and former child protection social worker. Dodds stressed the importance of setting clear targets as a means of fostering political courage and holding the government accountable.

Rising Rates and Severe Impacts

The concerns voiced by Sarah Murphy and Jayne Bryant revolved around the increasing rates of child poverty and its detrimental impacts on children’s health, education, and overall well-being. Child poverty, if left unaddressed, could result in higher child mortality rates, mental health issues, and poor academic performance. These issues underscore the urgency for a robust and targeted strategy.

Accountability and Future Plans

The Welsh Government’s approach has been criticized for spreading the responsibility of tackling poverty across various government portfolios. Critics argue this approach leads to a lack of clear accountability. Despite this, Social Justice Minister Jane Hutt announced that the new child poverty strategy would be launched on January 23rd. Hutt affirmed that every minister has responsibilities under the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child. The Senedd also debated a Plaid Cymru motion on child poverty and educational attainment, proposing free school meals extensions. However, the motion was defeated by a vote of 10-39, and an amended motion by the Welsh Government was narrowly passed.